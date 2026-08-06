Another Lewis Hall ‘Blow’ Leaves Man Utd Scrambling for Alternatives

Newcastle United left back Lewis Hall is reportedly not expected to leave St James’ Park this summer, killing Manchester United’s dream of bringing the 21-year-old to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have had a rather quiet summer so far, only signing Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Karl Darlow. The club also welcomed back Marcus Rashford following the conclusion of his loan spell at Barcelona.

There is still work to be done if United want to challenge for silverware next season, and Michael Carrick remains in the market for another midfielder, as well as a left back. Hall was the leading target to shore-up the left flank at Old Trafford, but he is set to remain in Newcastle.

“I do not expect Lewis Hall to be coming to Man United,” journalist David Ornstein revealed on The Athletic FC podcast. “Following the departure of Eddie Howe, Newcastle will be more determined to keep him, maybe even tie him down to a new contract.”

Hall, who turns 22 in September, is under contract with Newcastle until June 2029. It’s no surprise the club is reluctant to part ways with the young talent, considering it already lost Anthony Gordon to Barcelona and Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur, while Bruno Guimarães is seemingly headed to Arsenal.

Not to mention the Magpies bid farewell to Alexander Isak last September, a loss that contributed to the team’s 12th place finish in the Premier League in 2025–26. Throw in Howe stepping down and Newcastle, now led by Matthias Jaissle, are surely desperate for some stability this summer—and keeping Hall is a huge part of the club’s plans moving forward.

Carrick Left Scouring for Other Transfer Targets

Michael Carrick’s squad still needs finalizing. | Steven Paston/PA Images/Getty Images

Should United indeed be unable to facilitate a move for Hall, they must turn to the transfer market for alternatives. At age 31 and with a brutal history of injuries, Luke Shaw cannot be the only natural left back in Carrick’s ranks.

The Englishman no doubt put in his best campaign in years last season, but with Champions League soccer coming back to the calendar, there is simply no way Shaw can manage all by himself. Right backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui, along with center backs Ayden Heaven and Lisandro Martínez, can pitch in, but United need another first team left back in the squad following the departure of Tyrell Malacia.

The Red Devils have already been linked with Fulham left back Antonee Robinson, who is coming off a stellar World Cup campaign with the U.S. men’s national team. The 28-year-old comes with six seasons of Premier League experience and can provide United with a short-term option while they wait to sign Hall or another young talent in the coming years.

Speaking of Premier League experience, Tyrick Mitchell is battle-tested after spending his whole career at Crystal Palace. The 26-year-old is also is not susceptible to injury; in the last three seasons, he made 141 appearances for the Eagles, helping them win the 2024–25 FA Cup and 2025–26 Conference League along the way.

A younger, less proven option is El Hadji Malick Diouf, who was linked with United earlier in the year. The 21-year-old had a breakout campaign with West Ham United, who will now play next season in the Championship after being relegated.