Anthony Gordon Explains Nine-Hour Delay After Completing Blockbuster Barcelona Transfer

Almost nine hours after initially scheduled, Barcelona confirmed the signing of England international Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United.

While interest from Barça was nothing new, formal negotiations over a summer signing developed rapidly over the past few days, with a bid worth around $93 million (€80 million) submitted on Wednesday.

Less than 24 hours later and Gordon was signing his contract in Barcelona, although not before some paperwork issues kept onlookers waiting for eight-and-a-half hours first.

Stood in front of a not entirely amused press pack in a smart double-breasted jacket, the first two questions Gordon was asked revolved around why his unveiling had been delayed for so long.

“I cannot explain, I don’t know,” he shrugged. “It’s stuff I don’t understand. My part was done, I’ve been ready for two days, now. It was stuff above me, I think legal things and the very small details.”

“I knew it would happen,” Gordon added. “I’ve been very calm at the hotel, just waiting with my family, with my agents. But [I’m] very, very excited, so it’s kind of hard to wait.”

Barcelona’s Immense Summer Shopping Spree Begins

Hansi Flick’s squad could look a lot different by the end of the summer. | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

Barcelona’s longstanding battle with their own finances has dominated the headlines at Camp Nou for several years now. The situation in 2026 is comfortably better than it was in the past but money was still expected to cause a handful of problems for the La Liga champions.

The bid for Gordon, therefore, took most by surprise, particularly as Bayern Munich appeared to be leading the race for his signature and a handful of Premier League rivals were also expected to join the bidding. All rival suitors were blown out of the water.

Barcelona’s spending may not even stop here. Hours before Gordon’s signature hit the paper, a bid of $116 million (€100 million) was submitted for Atlético Madrid striker Julián Alvarez.

Negotiations for the Argentine are still ongoing and look set to be far more complicated than those with Newcastle, with Atlético determined to avoid strengthening a rival—not least one that just won the league title.

Whether Barcelona’s spending power will allow them to go higher for Alvarez or pursue even more targets remains a mystery. Even this much outlay did not appear possible for the Blaugrana, but president Joan Laporta and his board have clearly been working hard to set the team up for a significant summer.

Center back is an area of concern for Barcelona, while fans also have issues on both sides of the defense, where a decision over João Cancelo’s future will soon need to be made. The Portugal international has caught the eye since arriving in January and has made no secret of his desire to stay.

Meanwhile, there is also another loanee, Marcus Rashford, awaiting a final verdict. Despite his own impressive spell at Camp Nou, Barça have hesitated to trigger the $35 million (€30 million) option to sign him permanently from Manchester United. The arrival of Gordon, coupled with a potential move for Alvarez, leaves the 28-year-old facing an increasingly uncertain future.

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