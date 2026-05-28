Anthony Gordon Potential Shirt Numbers at Barcelona

Anthony Gordon appears set to become the first big-money signing of the summer as he closes in on an eye-watering €80 million (£69.3 million, $93.2 million) transfer to Barcelona.

The Newcastle United winger was always likely to be on the move come the season’s conclusion amid intensifying exit rumors, but Barça have worked swiftly to ensure they beat off competition from the likes of Bayern Munich, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The pull of Camp Nou was always going to be impossible for Gordon to resist, whose future will almost certainly be wrapped up before he heads off to the 2026 World Cup with England in the coming weeks.

Gordon will become just the third Englishman to play for La Blaugrana and could take on an historic jersey number in Catalonia.

Anthony Gordon Shirt Number History

Anthony Gordon has recently been wearing No.10 at Newcastle. | Alex Dodd/CameraSport/Getty Images

Gordon has donned a myriad of shirt numbers across his career to date. Starting out as No. 70 when making his Everton debut as an academy starlet in 2017–18, the Scouser earned a promotion to No. 42 two seasons later as he enjoyed a more prominent role with the Toffees’ first team.

Gordon then reversed that number in 2020–21, taking on the No. 24 jersey for the first half of the season with Everton, after which he reverted to No. 42 on loan at Preston North End for the second half of the campaign.

The No. 10 was next for Gordon in his final season with Everton before joining Newcastle, where he’s also worn the iconic number. However, his first season at St James’ Park saw him adopt the No. 8 jersey as he waited for Allan Saint-Maximin to vacate his preferred number.

For England, things have been far less predictable. As is often the case at international level, Gordon has been handed a variety of numbers over the years, including No. 18, 17, 11 and 7.

Barcelona Available Shirt Numbers

Robert Lewandowski’s exit leaves the No.9 vacant. | Diego Souto/Getty Images

There are currently some high-profile numbers on offer at Camp Nou for Gordon upon arrival, most notably the No. 9 jersey vacated by Robert Lewandowski. When the Poland international departs as a free agent this summer, the shirt worn by other legendary forwards Luis Suárez, Zlatan Ibrahimović, Samuel Eto’o and Ronaldo will be free.

With Barça targeting a new striker this summer, they will likely want to leave the No. 9 jersey without an owner for the time being. Luckily for Gordon, the No. 12 and No. 14 are currently free, the latter worn by Marcus Rashford during his loan spell in Catalonia.

The No. 7 and No. 15 could open up if Ferran Torres and Andreas Christensen depart this summer, while João Cancelo’s No. 2 will be available when the defender’s loan spell ends if Gordon wants an unorthodox jersey.

With first-team players restricted to numbers between one and 25 in La Liga, Gordon’s options are somewhat limited.

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