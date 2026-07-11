Anthony Gordon Provides Brilliant Reaction to Explicit Exchange With Mexico Manager

England winger Anthony Gordon has broken his silence on the viral moment he shared with Mexico manager Javier Aguirre, admitting he “quite liked” getting sworn at by the El Tri boss.

Amid all the madness that was England’s 3–2 victory over Mexico in the round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup, Aguirre cussing out Gordon before the pair burst into laughter has likely become the most watched moment of the match, beyond Jude Bellingham’s brace, Mexico’s late onslaught and England players singing “Wonderwall.”

The new Barcelona winger was walking near the touchline in front of Mexico’s dugout soon after the first half hydration break. Aguirre saw this as the perfect opportunity to get near him and seemingly shout: “Gordon" F--- ---!” The veteran manager instantly cracked a massive smile and Gordon also laughed, a light hearted moment in an otherwise highly-tense game.

Javier Aguirre (left) and Anthony Gordon went viral for their interaction. | BBC

“I remembered it, it's just a bit of fun,” Gordon said about Aguirre swearing at him, via BBC. “With all the heat and tension around the game, it was a bit of fun. I'd just run the fullback down the line so it was a bit of a compliment from him. That's how I took it anyway.”

“He [Aguirre] seemed like a good guy, he was talking to me and Jude [Bellingham] throughout the game,” Gordon added. “There was a lot of tension in the game so to speak to me and Jude, I quite liked it.”

The Foul-Mouthed Ways of Javier Aguirre

Javier Aguirre certainly has a way with words. | Hannah Peters/FIFA/Getty Images

It’s not the first time, and it certainly won’t be that last that Aguirre swears at players or at least tried to diffuse tension with some light-hearted exchanges.

During Mexico’s game against South Korea earlier in the World Cup, Aguirre was seen sharing some words with Lee Kang-in before the pair cracked a laugh—similar to what happened with Gordon. Aguirre managed Lee during his time at Mallorca and he revealed what he told him following the game.

“I told him not to get near me or else I was going to kick him in the a--,” Aguirre confessed. “That’s what I told him. And that his hair looked very bad, his hair is awful. He dyed some rays that look horrible, some dreadful highlights. That’s what I told him.”

Aguirre’s World Cup press conferences were full of profanity with him constantly throwing light-hearted jabs at reporters, even mocking them for the outfits they were wearing.

There are long compilations of Aguirre swearing at his players and opponents during his time managing in Spain. None more famous than when he greeted his players after a victory telling them: “Excellent work, you sons of b-----,” an iconic phrase that was later turned into a banner by Mallorca fans when Aguirre helped the team avoid relegation.

England Want Wembley Friendly vs. Mexico

England and Mexico fans built an unlikely bond. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Aguirre and Gordon’s viral interaction in a way summed-up what transpired between Mexico and England’s supporters off the pitch. The pair of fanbases partied together on the eve of the game, mingled in the hours prior to kick-off, then Mexican fans made the Estadio Azteca the most hostile of venue during the 112-minute match before then once again embracing England as winners following the conclusion.

It was an instant-classic World Cup bout, but what happened off the pitch between the pair of fanbases was also epic and contributed to what unfolded on the pitch. A number of England fans have since shared their experience in Mexico on social media, and posts have been flooded with comments of Mexican people wishing the Three Lions the best during the rest of the tournament.

According to The Times, such was the positive experience that the England Football Association (FA) is looking for a gap in the schedule to arrange a friendly at Wembley Stadium in which England now host El Tri.

Thomas Tuchel and a number of England players also highlighted just how special playing and emerging victorious from a ground as iconic as the Azteca was.

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