Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt: World Cup Round of 16

Argentina can book its place in the World Cup quarterfinal and take an enormous step toward back-to-back titles when facing Egypt on Tuesday.

Having blitzed all in its path during the group stage, the defending world champions were pushed much harder than expected by surprise package Cabo Verde in the round of 32. La Albiceleste twice surrendered leads and needed an own goal in extra time to triumph 3–2 over the African debutant.

Lionel Scaloni will be keen for an easier ride in the round of 16 against Egypt, yet to be beaten this summer. Argentina is the clear favorite for the clash and can set up a quarterfinal tie with Switzerland or Colombia by tasting victory at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here’s how Argentina could line up against Egypt.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt

Lionel Scaloni could name an unchanged XI. | Sports Illustrated.

Pick Your Argentina Starting XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—The 33-year-old was helpless to prevent two terrific Cabo Verde goals last time out, but he often saves his best for the biggest stage in an Argentina jersey.

RB: Nahuel Molina—Molina is a slight injury doubt heading into the Egypt clash, with Gonzalo Montiel on standby just in case. However, the Atlético Madrid defender should still start up against the tricky Omar Marmoush.

CB: Cristian Romero—Romero’s header forced the own goal which booked Argentina’s round of 16 ticket and Egypt must be wary of his towering presence from set pieces.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez was even more influential to Argentina’s offense against Cabo Verde, supplying Lionel Messi with a stunning assist for the opening goal and then keeping his composure to also rifle home his side’s second of the match.

LB: Facundo Medina—The Marseille defender was withdrawn in the 85th minute last time out, but Scaloni confirmed he was only suffering with cramp. There should be no doubts over his participation in Atlanta.

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RM: Rodrigo De Paul—The 32-year-old continues to motor through Argentina matches like somebody 10 years his junior. De Paul covers every single blade of grass and ensures his good friend Messi doesn’t need to track back.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—The World Cup has proven a welcome reprieve for Mac Allister, who has been sharper than during an arduous 2025–26 campaign with Liverpool.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Fernández must ignore the outside noise regarding his future, but that will be easier said than done following Real Madrid’s public rejection of the midfielder last week.

LM: Thiago Almada—Almada offered very little against Cabo Verde and only lasted a little over an hour. Still, the Atléti forward seems to have earned the faith of Scaloni, and should start again.

ST: Lionel Messi—Almost two-thirds of Argentina’s goals this summer have been scored by Messi, whose delicate finish against Cabo Verde brought his tally to seven for the tournament. He’s currently tied with Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé in the Golden Boot race.

ST: Lautaro Martínez—Julián Alvarez is vying for a place alongside Messi in the offense, but Inter’s Martínez has been the preferred candidate from the start of matches, even if he only usually plays around an hour.

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