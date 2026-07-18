Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Spain: World Cup Final

Argentina can become the first men’s national team since 1962 to win successive World Cup trophies when taking on Spain in Sunday’s final at MetLife Stadium.

The reigning champion has inexplicably powered to the showpiece event despite facing obstacle after obstacle, some of which have been self-inflicted. But with Lionel Messi continuing to strut his stuff and an army of bodyguards facilitating his genius, Argentina knows it can fight to a fourth title.

Spain has been the most organized and convincing team at the tournament, with its excellent victory over France in the semifinal underscoring that class. Argentina will need to up its levels to conquer La Roja.

Lionel Scaloni has some tough decisions to make after a mixed performance against England in the semifinals, with dilemmas in defense, midfield and attack, having earlier come back to beat Egypt.

Here’s the lineup he could select for Sunday’s titanic encounter.

Argentina Predicted XI vs. Spain

Lionel Scaloni has some tough calls to make. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Argentina XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—One of the heroes of Argentina’s 2022 World Cup final victory might need to produce similar sorcery against Spain. The Aston Villa stopper could come under heavy fire from a dazzling array of forwards.

RB: Nahuel Molina—After Molina’s lackluster display against England, he faces a battle with Gonzalo Montiel—who scored the winning penalty in the 2022 final shootout—to start against Álex Baena.

CB: Cristian Romero—Romero labeled ex-Manchester United defender Gary Neville “stupid” for criticizing him and center back partner Lisandro Martínez this summer, and the Tottenham Hotspur star silenced his doubters with an excellent display against England.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—Martínez has also come under fire amid Argentina’s defensive struggles and faces an awkward adversary in Mikel Oyarzabal, who has scored five goals at the tournament.

LB: Nicolás Tagliafico—Tagliafico will be handed the toughest assignment in the Argentina team: stop Lamine Yamal. The Spain teenager could make the 33-year-old left back look very old indeed.

RM: Rodrigo De Paul—After being dropped from the starting lineup for the semifinal, De Paul should return to the fold after an inspiring performance from the bench.

CM: Leandro Paredes—Paredes didn’t start the tournament in Argentina’s preferred lineup, but has muscled his way into becoming a regular via his industrious and combative performances. Those traits will be key against the technical class of Spain’s central players.

CM: Enzo Fernández—Two crucial goals in knockout stage wins over Egypt and England will have Fernández brimming with belief. The Chelsea star often comes up clutch on the big stage.

LM: Alexis Mac Allister—A miserable season with Liverpool has been brushed aside by Mac Allister at the World Cup, with the midfielder thriving no matter where he’s deployed by Scaloni.

ST: Lionel Messi—Messi’s soccer legacy was meant to have been completed by winning the 2022 World Cup, but a second title and potential ninth Ballon d’Or later this year aged 39 would add another extraordinary chapter to his legendary career.

ST: Julián Alvarez—It appears likely that Alvarez will complete Scaloni’s lineup on Sunday despite competition from the in-form Lautaro Martínez. No matter which striker starts, it’s likely to be an XI made up entirely of representatives of the 2022 title-winning roster.

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