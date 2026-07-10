Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland: World Cup Quarterfinal

Argentina’s chaotic World Cup title defense lives on, and the holders next encounter a stoic Switzerland with a place in the semifinals at stake.

Lionel Scaloni’s side looked destined for an early exit when it fell 2–0 behind to a spirited and determined Egypt, who’d controversially had a second goal ruled out before Mostafa Ziko eventually doubled the Pharaohs’ lead.

Argentina had toiled without reward, yet somehow found a way to stage a stunning recovery inside 90 minutes. Lionel Messi flicked a switch, with his eighth goal of the World Cup restoring parity in Atlanta and taking his overall tally up to 21.

We can only expect more thrills and spills in Kansas City.

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Switzerland

Scaloni continues with four central midfielders. | Sports Illustrated

Pick Your Argentina Starting XI!

GK: Emiliano Martínez—There’s been an absence of Martínez heroics so far, but the Aston Villa man is unlikely to depart North America without his impact being felt.

RB: Nahuel Molina—Argentina aren’t exactly blessed here with quality full backs, with Molina having a pretty rough tournament. Still, he’s a more reliable attacking outlet that Gonzalo Montiel and Scaloni desperately needs width.

CB: Cristian Romero—Romero is expected to shake off a niggle and start in Kansas City. Spurs supporters have grown familiar with those forward forays that led to his crucial header against Egypt.

CB: Lisandro Martínez—The Manchester United man has been instrumental in the build-up phase, but his defensive fundamentals came under scrutiny last time out. The physical channel-runner Breel Embolo could physically overwhelm Martínez.

LB: Facundo Medina—Medina only featured off the bench against Egypt due to a knock, having started the tournament as Argentina’s first-choice left back. He should replace Nicolás Tagliafico if close to 100% fit.

RM: Rodrigo De Paul—De Paul plays an unglamorous but imperative role in Argentina’s midfield. He’s a shoo-in to start on Saturday.

CM: Alexis Mac Allister—Superior balance may be attained by dropping Mac Allister in favor of a playmaker, but Scaloni will likely remain loyal to the Liverpool midfielder.

CM: Leandro Paredes—Paredes’ role in Argentina’s round of 16 victory shouldn’t be underplayed, with the midfielder making a crucial intervention at the start of stoppage time to prevent Egypt from retaking the lead.

LM: Enzo Fernández—The absence of width has hindered Argentina at the start of the knockouts, but Scaloni is unlikely to change tack here. Nico González will once again operate from the bench if needed.

ST: Lionel Messi—The 39-year-old struggled for much of Argentina’s round of 16 triumph, but something from deep within to ensure the holders didn’t endure a rather humiliating exit. Messi teed up Romero’s header and crashed home the equalizing goal. His tears post-match represented a strong sense of cathartic relief.

ST: Lautaro Martínez—Julián Alvarez just isn’t quite right off the back of an ankle injury, so Scaloni could revert to Martínez, given his influence off the bench last time out.

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