Argentina vs. Egypt—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Argentina continues its World Cup title defense when facing Egypt in the round of 16 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Tuesday.

A date with one of Switzerland or Colombia is the prize in the quarterfinal, but La Albiceleste can ill-afford any complacency in Atlanta having already been given an almighty scare in the knockout phase. Cabo Verde stunned Lionel Scaloni and his players, forcing extra time and making Argentina sweat in its eventual 3–2 victory. Despite a very favorable fixture list, there are no easy matches.

It was the first time Lionel Messi and Co. have been truly tested this summer, with routine wins over Algeria, Austria and Jordan in the group stage perhaps lulling them into a false sense of security. Egypt will seek to follow the blueprint laid out by Cabo Verde, although it was also pushed to extra time and eventually penalties in its own round of 32 clash with Australia.

The Pharaohs remain unbeaten at the tournament and are looking to make a first-ever quarterfinal, but the team knows perfection will be required to overcome a wily South American adversary. Egypt lost its only previous meeting with Argentina, defeated 2–0 during a friendly way back in 2008.

La Albiceleste faces another major test of its title-winning credentials, but can take encouragement from being overwhelming favorite for Tuesday’s all-or-nothing affair.

Argentina vs. Egypt Score Prediction

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Argentina did things the hard way against Cabo Verde. | Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Argentina’s slog with Cabo Verde should be the perfect wake up call for the defending champion, who knows it must improve those standards swiftly to avoid a shock early elimination. At this stage of the World Cup, every margin is getting finer.

La Albiceleste have been incredibly reliant on Messi’s magic so far this summer. But while an effective strategy, the veteran’s teammates need to offer more. The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner can only do so much solo, with seven goals to his name already this summer.

Egypt will undoubtedly double or triple up on Messi as they it seeks to suffocate Argentina, but a usually solid defense has leaked one goal in each of its outings in North America. Hossam Hassan needs to tighten things up at the back to thwart Argentina, scorer of 11 goals in four games.

The Pharaohs will make life challenging for Argentina, both in defensive approach and with counter-attacking threats, but the South American giant should eke out victory—even if it’s not a particularly glamorous one.

Argentina vs. African nations : Following victories over Algeria and Cabo Verde already this summer, La Albiceleste is now on an eight-game winning run against African countries.

: Following victories over Algeria and Cabo Verde already this summer, La Albiceleste is now on an eight-game winning run against African countries. Egypt’s backline struggles : Hassan’s side has allowed 5.4 expected goals this summer, despite only conceding four times. Few remaining nations rank lower in that regard.

: Hassan’s side has allowed 5.4 expected goals this summer, despite only conceding four times. Few remaining nations rank lower in that regard. Goals galore: Argentina has scored at least two in each of its last 10 World Cup matches. If it nets twice against Egypt, it will match the current record of 11 on the spin, set by Uruguay between 1930 and 1954.

Prediction: Argentina 2–1 Egypt

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Compete against the world. | Sports Illustrated

Argentina Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt

There could be no alterations for the round of 32. | Sports Illustrated

Scaloni has several fitness concerns ahead of Tuesday’s match. Nicolás González is a doubt with an ankle injury, while fullback duo Nahuel Molina and Facundo Medina were both withdrawn with minor fitness issues against Cabo Verde.

Medina’s ailment has been dismissed as cramp, while Molina should also be able to feature from the off against Egypt. Nicolás Tagliafico and Gonzalo Montiel are on standby at left back and right back respectively.

Scaloni could name an unchanged XI, with Messi partnering Lautaro Martínez up front. The Inter striker only lasted around an hour against Cabo Verde, though, and is at risk of being displaced by Julián Alvarez.

Cristian Romero and Lisandro Martínez were both involved in goals during the round of 32 and will continue as the preferred center back pairing.

Argentina predicted lineup vs. Egypt (4-4-2): E. Martínez; Molina, Romero, Martínez, Medina; De Paul, Mac Allister, Fernández, Almada; Messi, L. Martínez.

Egypt Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina

Egypt has a few injury issues. | Sports Illustrated

Mohamed Salah shook off an injury concern to feature for all 120 minutes of the triumph over Australia, even scoring a cheeky panenka penalty in the shootout. The ex-Liverpool ace will continue in an attacking midfield role, flanked by Omar Marmoush and last Friday’s goalscorer Emam Ashour.

There are major problems at left back, however, with both Ahmed Fatouh and deputy Karim Hafez facing races against time to feature on Tuesday. Center back Mohamed Abdelmonem is another who could miss out in the defense.

Mohanad Lasheen’s return in midfield is timely after he served his one-match yellow card suspension against Australia.

Egypt predicted lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1): Shoubir; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Abdelmaguid; Lashin, Attia; Ashour, Salah, Marmoush; Zico.

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What Time Does Argentina vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Atlanta, United States

: Atlanta, United States Stadium : Mercedes-Benz Stadium

: Mercedes-Benz Stadium Date : Tuesday, July 7

: Tuesday, July 7 Kick-off Time : 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST Referee: François Letexier (FRA)

How to Watch Argentina vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Fox One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

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