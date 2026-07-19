The Argentinian Fans May Just Will Lionel Messi & Co. to World Cup Victory

There was a sense of inevitability for Argentina in Tuesday’s World Cup semifinal against England. It hung in the hot and stuffy Atlanta air hours before kickoff and had nothing to do with Lionel Messi.

Thousands of Argentinian fans crowded the city streets, belting out the lyrics to “Vamos Argentina.” They made up the overwhelming majority, so much so that the few English fans trying to walk by were forced to the outskirts, left squished against the buildings lining the sidewalk.

That energy had increased exponentially by the time one actually entered Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where Argentina’s fans outnumbered England’s at least five to one. They continually performed a hand gesture they call “alentar,” which means “to encourage” or “to support.” It is a rhythmic wrist flicking movement that actually begins at the elbow, reportedly originating in Argentina in the 1970s. As opposed to clapping, the gesture is supposed to physically—and less politely—will the team to victory.

Tens of thousands of Argentinian fans performed the “alentar” gesture in complete unison, a presence made even more imposing by their continuation of song, which reverberated against the walls and roof of the enclosed stadium. They soon transitioned to a chant specifically meant for their bitter rival: “El que no salta es un inglés,” which means, “Whoever does not jump is English,” words that were accompanied by vigorous hopping that rattled the stadium floor. It was even used to drown out England’s prematch national anthem.

Argentina fans are DROWNING OUT the England National Anthem ahead of kickoff in Atlanta



I’ve never seen anything like this in my life pic.twitter.com/hablYRRS8L — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 15, 2026

All of that, alongside giant painted banners of Diego Maradona and Messi that hung from the upper bowls, it’s safe to say that England felt like the away team, a sentiment to which England manager Thomas Tuchel even attested.

But it was more than just a typical home crowd feeling that willed Argentina to a heroic 2–1 comeback win in the dying minutes. It was an energy that seemed to dare anyone to question whether or not Argentina was capable of achieving global glory. It was an energy that transcended any skill or tactical barrier, any sense that the team had reached that knockout stage by pure luck. Rather, it created a sense of inevitability for Argentina, as if this team was fated to become the first since Brazil in 1962 to win back-to-back World Cups.

Can Argentina Actually Beat Spain?

Argentinian fans have come out in giant numbers in North America this summer. | Patrick Smith/FIFA/Getty Images

If Argentina wants to down the mighty Spanish powerhouse in Sunday’s World Cup final at MetLife Stadium, it will take not only the heroics of Messi, who has 12 goal contributions already this summer, but the continued will of the fans.

While Spain has been a steady force in this tournament, patiently defeating its foes while only conceding one goal total, Argentina has alternatively been hit with four consecutive near-death experiences en route to the final, perhaps lending itself to this narrative of “fate” for the South Americans.

Spain, who won the 2024 European Championship, enters the title match in East Rutherford, N.J. as the favorite; however, Lionel Scaloni’s men have proved this summer that long odds don’t scare them one bit. They had just a 1.3% chance of defeating England within 90 minutes come the 84th minute, according to Opta. Enzo Fernández’s finish in the 85th minute, shortly followed up by Lautaro Martínez’s goal in stoppage time changed that, though.

Argentina had even longer odds of victory in the round of 16 against Egypt. Down 2–0, Opta rated its chance to win the match at just 0.6% after the 78th minute; however, Argentina responded with three goals before the end of stoppage time to walk away with victory. It was the latest any team had trailed by two goals and still come back to win the match in World Cup history.

Argentina won’t mind its chances come Sunday, especially if backed by its impassioned and willful fanbase.

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