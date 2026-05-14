Arne Slot Confirms Mohamed Salah Return Stance Ahead of Liverpool Departure

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has confirmed winger Mohamed Salah should be fit enough to return in Friday’s trip to Aston Villa, although only for a short appearance off the bench.

Salah picked up a muscle problem late in April which, given the timing, threatened to keep him on the sidelines and rob him of the chance to say goodbye to Liverpool ahead of his summer departure, but the Reds eventually confirmed they expected to see Salah back in action before the season comes to a close.

Slot has now revealed that Salah’s comeback will begin on Friday, when a cameo off the bench should help him build up enough fitness for an Anfield farewell next week.

“Mo will be available tomorrow but only for a few minutes,” Slot confirmed. “Hopefully he can come in.”

Slot also paid tribute to left back Andy Robertson—“a great human being”—ahead of his farewell next week, but refused to reveal whether Liverpool fans will have more players to say goodbye to.

Slot: No Updates on Alisson, Konaté Futures

Alisson (right) and Ibrahima Konaté (left) both face uncertain futures. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

As is the case with Robertson, center back Ibrahima Konaté has just six weeks remaining on his Liverpool contract. The French international has openly admitted his desire to stay but, as it stands, no progress has been made over an extension.

“If there is a resolution then we will tell the world,” Slot insisted. “At the moment, not yet.”

Meanwhile, there is also increasing uncertainty surrounding longstanding goalkeeper Alisson. The Brazilian, sidelined with his own injury currently, still has one year left on his contract but has been heavily linked with an exit to Serie A side Juventus.

Slot admitted he only had the “boring, same old answer,” in regards to Alisson’s future. “I am reading the same things as you are probably reading but it is not what I would talk about here.”

When it was put to Slot that fans want to know whether they should be giving Alisson a “big send off” over the next few games, the boss called for that same level of support regardless of his future.

“You can ask as many times as you want and in different ways but my answer will be the same,” he laughed. “I think our fans need to support Alisson, no matter if it is his last game or if it was his first game. That is what they have always done.

“If he is in goal tomorrow or next week, our fans will support him. The same goes for next season.”

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