Arne Slot’s Parting Message Ignores the Real Problems of His Liverpool Reign

Arne Slot kept it short and sweet after Liverpool cut ties with him on Saturday, simply reiterating how “grateful” he is for the chance to man the touchline at Anfield for two seasons.

The Reds announced the Dutchman’s immediate departure six days after the Premier League campaign wrapped up. Liverpool only managed a fifth place finish, a far cry from their league title the season prior, and had to wait until the final matchday to qualify for the Champions League.

After such poor results and a back-and-forth war with club icon Mohamed Salah, Slot’s future in the dugout was tenuous at best. In the end, Liverpool opted to go in a different direction that left the former Feyenoord manager scrambling to deliver a parting sentiment.

“It’s been an amazing ride together with Liverpool,” Slot said, via Fabrizio Romano. “I am so grateful that we were able to win the league last season.”

Liverpool’s Lows Under Slot

Arne Slot’s time at Anfield is over. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Slot made sure to mention Liverpool’s record-tying 20th league title from 2024–25 in his farewell message, the undisputed highlight of his time on Merseyside. The Reds finished his debut campaign with 84 points, 10 more than runners-up Arsenal, and only suffered four league defeats.

Still, the warning signs were there. Liverpool exited the Champions League in the round of 16 to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain, lost the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United and crashed out of the FA Cup in the fourth round at the hands of Championship side Plymouth Argyle.

Things got substantially worse in Slot’s sophomore season. In addition to the team’s fifth place Premier League finish, the Reds once again fell to PSG in the Champions League quarterfinals, this time by an embarrassing 4–0 aggregate scoreline.

Liverpool also bowed out of the FA Cup in the quarterfinals with a 4–0 defeat to Manchester City. Crystal Palace, meanwhile, eliminated them in the Carabao Cup fourth round 3–0.

What Role Did Salah Play in Slot’s Exit?

Mohamed Salah (left) and Arne Slot did not see eye to eye. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Despite the question marks surrounding Slot’s future at Anfield, it appeared the club were prepared to back him moving forward. After all, Liverpool had plenty of opportunities and cause to sack the Dutchman mid-season, but they held firm, seemingly putting their trust in Jürgen Klopp’s successor to right the ship he steered into the ground.

Then, Salah released a scathing takedown of Slot, the Reds’ current play style and the general state of the club on social media—and things shifted. Perhaps not obviously on the surface, but when the likes of Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones, Hugo Ekitiké, Andy Robertson and Jeremie Frimpong all liked the post, there was suddenly a public mutiny on Merseyside.

The optics alone were horrible, but the reality in the dressing room was likely much worse. Reports suggest this post, or rather the clear show of support from key players, could have played a role in the club’s decision to ultimately scrap Slot’s project and head in a new direction for 2026–27.

Reports indicate former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola is the favorite to take over Slot’s post after his brilliant job with the Cherries, leading the club to the Europa League for the first time in history.

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