Arsenal Beat Man City to Win 2026 Community Shield

Arsenal picked up where they left off last season with an emphatic 3–0 win over Manchester City to win the 2026 Community Shield on Sunday.

New City manager Enzo Maresca, beginning his bid to fill the void left behind by Pep Guardiola, was left frustrated as his side slumped to a sluggish, labored defeat against an Arsenal side that look well-prepared to defend their Premier League title.

The perfect start for the Gunners saw Arsenal take the lead after just 24 seconds. Myles Lewis-Skelly, fighting for his future in a crowded midfield, played a glorious pass through to the onrushing Riccardo Calafiori, who made no mistake from close range.

It set the tone for what was a comfortable first-half showing for Arsenal, who looked a step above their opponents despite starting without Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka for fitness reasons.

City, meanwhile, looked incredibly shaky under new manager Maresca. They dominated possession but offered very little in the first half and could have no complaints when Kai Havertz’s header squeezed beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma in the 28th minute.

Havertz’s goal was assisted by the debuting Christos Tzolis, who caught the eye with a performance that was equally impressive at both ends of the field to help inspire Arsenal’s victory.

Such was the nature of Arsenal’s strong start that City did not create a strong sight of goal until the 40th minute, although it did take an excellent Ben White block to prevent Jérémy Doku from sending the two sides into the break just one goal apart.

A simple win for Arsenal. | Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Instead, just three minutes after the restart, City were three behind. Some remarkable composure from Martin Ødegaard sat Donnarumma down and gifted him a gaping net into which he slotted home without hesitation.

“Are you Tottenham in disguise?” the Arsenal fans sang as the celebrations started early. Maresca, in turn, responded with a series of changes that included the introduction of Jack Grealish and the withdrawal of Erling Haaland 53 minutes in.

The changes did little, however, as Arsenal remained in complete control, never once looking likely to lose their imposing position as they breezed to their first piece of silverware of the new season.

Arsenal do not have long to celebrate, however, with a visit from Coventry City on Friday to kickstart the Premier League campaign.

As for City, Maresca has a full week to figure out a solution to this hugely disappointing start to his tenure before Bournemouth visit the Etihad.