Mikel Arteta would like Arsenal to take an “opportunity” in the January transfer window, but the Gunners face having to pay at least €100 million ($109.5 million, £83.6 million) if the intention is to sign RB Leipzig star Antonio Nusa to address the left wing shortfall.

Nusa would be the upgrade on Gabriel Martinelli that Arsenal failed to land during the summer, even though the Brazilian was pushed out of the club anyway. Arteta made it clear that Martinelli, who had increasingly struggled to deliver last season, was not part of his plans. The player initially resisted but wound up joining Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia.

The club had wanted Morgan Rogers, who opted for Chelsea, Bradley Barcola, who preferred Liverpool, and Vinícius Júnior, who signed a new contract with Real Madrid. Christos Tzolis arrived from Club Brugge, but as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, and Arsenal have spent the first half of the season asking Eberechi Eze and Noni Madueke to plug the gap.

Nusa, who joined Leipzig from Club Brugge in 2024 and was effectively replaced in the Belgian team by Tzolis, has 17 goals and assists in 17 appearances across all competitions this season.

Arteta said coming into the weekend that Arsenal have “always been very active in the transfer window, especially when we have certain issues.” That hasn’t always translated into completed transfers, but the Gunners will still “see if there is an opportunity” to make the squad stronger.

Even with senior executive Josh Kroenke due in London soon, communication and strategic planning is “constant.” Arteta pointed out, “We don’t wait to talk about these things only when it is face to face,” but still admitted there is a “different feeling” when Kroenke is in town.

Arsenal are in the driver’s seat in the Premier League title race, but the club’s ambition to go back-to-back has so far rested on defense. Through 11 matches prior to this weekend, Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool, Brentford, Bournemouth and Chelsea had all outscored the champions. Arteta’s team has been similarly goal-shy in the Champions League, netting only nine times in five league-phase matches so far—a three-way tie with Galatasaray and Viking as the 16th best offense in the competition.

It certainly feels like one of the “issues” Arteta alluded to that might be addressed. Finding more firepower in January could be make or break in realizing the club’s hope of at least holding steady but ultimately also improving on last season’s achievements.

Arsenal Quoted Nine Figures for Nusa

Antonio Nusa would cost plenty. | Ralf Ibing/firo sportphoto/Getty Images

If Nusa offers a solution, it won’t be a cheap one. Sky Sport Germany reports that Leipzig aren’t intending to sell the 21-year-old Norwegian before the summer. His contract until 2029 has no release clause, leaving the Bundesliga free to ask for what they want, and only an “astronomical offer” that reached the €100 million mark would change things. Only Declan Rice has cost Arsenal more.

Leipzig regularly sell talent that have been developed in the east German city for big money and have a recent precedent in the winger department after extracting a guaranteed €125 million ($136.9 million) out of Real Madrid for Yan Diomande during the summer.

Arsenal would have to weigh up how important signing Nusa in January is to their prospects for the remainder of the season, whether Leipzig might be more willing to deal for less next summer and whether there are better winter alternatives to be had elsewhere.

The Gunners aren’t usually busy in January. No mid-season acquisitions have been made since 2022–23, when Leandro Trossard, Jakub Kiwior and Jorginho arrived in the winter window. Trossard was a successful purchase, but the last real home run signing in January was made five years ago when Martin Ødegaard joined on loan from Real Madrid. It wasn’t a guaranteed success, though, with a risk factor given the midfielder had played just nine times for Los Blancos during the first half of the season after failing to break into the team.

Arsenal haven’t spent big money on a permanent transfer during the January window in nine years, when Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang became a new club-record signing for around $73.4 million in 2018. A statement capture—like Nusa would be—hasn’t happened since Arteta was appointed shortly before 2019–20’s January window. Big recruitment has always been in the summer.

Arsenal’s January Signings During Mikel Arteta Era

Season Player From Fee 2022–23 Jorginho Chelsea $15.7 million 2022–23 Jakub Kiwior Spezia $23.1 million 2022–23 Leandro Trossard Brighton $27.5 million 2021–22 Auston Trusty Coloarado Rapid $2.1 million 2020–21 Martin Ødegaard Real Madrid loan 2020–21 Mathew Ryan Brighton loan 2020–21 Omar Rekik Hertha BSC $655,000 2019–20 Cédric Soares Southampton loan 2019–20 Pablo Mari Flamengo loan

Transfer fees calculated at today’s rate