Arsenal Set to Learn Harsh Lesson With Bruno Guimaraes Mistake

Arsenal’s pursuit of Bruno Guimarães is reported to have hit a frustrating, yet completely avoidable, wall.

A report from The Telegraph states a move that caught many off-guard when it first surfaced late last month is at risk of collapse after Arsenal came to the realization that the terms initially proposed to them by intermediaries are well short of Newcastle’s actual financial demands.

The report claims that Guimarães’s representatives had previously spoken with former Newcastle co-owner Amanda Staveley, who is alleged to have suggested offers of around $67 million (£50 million) would be entertained if Newcastle failed to qualify for the Champions League. Staveley, who denies ever holding such talks, left the club in July 2024.

That speculative price tag was communicated to Arsenal earlier this summer but, in reality, is nowhere near Newcastle’s true asking price, which is thought to be double that figure.

Recognizing the gulf between the two clubs, Arsenal are now considering whether to abandon their pursuit of Guimarães, who is believed to be keen on the move but not willing to do anything to force an exit.

Arsenal’s Thoroughly Avoidable Transfer Blunder

Arsenal must now consider whether to proceed. | Mike Egerton/PA Images/Getty Images

Intermediaries are increasingly common in modern soccer. While rules state an interested club cannot speak directly to a player without permission from the hypothetical selling team, there is nothing stopping outside individuals from going between everyone involved.

To be clear, this is not an Arsenal problem. Nearly every team on the planet uses a similar approach, which is why you usually see personal terms agreed before a formal bid is submitted even though those conversations between the buying club and the player cannot be held directly—although even that rule is broken more often than is publicized.

Arsenal’s decision to steer away from Newcastle caused significant confusion at St James’ Park. Indeed, there were numerous reports stating Newcastle have had zero contact with Arsenal throughout this saga, leaving them utterly perplexed at the narrative of a possible cut-price transfer being churned out.

Had Arsenal spoken directly to Newcastle from the start, they would have learned of a £100 million price tag that would likely have ended their pursuit before it even started, but the desire of modern clubs to try and skip a step in the transfer process has actually complicated things for the Gunners this time.

In defense of the process, one only needs to look at Aston Villa’s imminent acquisition of Johan Manzambi from Freiburg. It was Newcastle who actually had a bid for the World Cup star accepted first, but because they had not agreed personal terms beforehand, the door was left open to a hijack which Villa ultimately pulled off seamlessly.

It clearly has its perks, but Arsenal have discovered one of the pitfalls of delaying club-to-club contact.

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