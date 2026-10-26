Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fleetwood: Mikel Arteta Turns to Dazzling Starlet

Arsenal are back to midweek action after easing to victory against Everton on Saturday. Their Carabao Cup campaign continues Tuesday against struggling League Two outfit Fleetwood Town.

The Premier League champions overcame Ipswich Town in the third round last month and are aiming to continue their rather impressive record in the competition since Mikel Arteta took charge. Arsenal haven’t yet gotten their hands on the trophy, but are two-time semifinalists and were runners up last season.

They’ve certainly been blessed by the draw-makers here, with Arteta having the luxury of handing key roster members respite ahead of Sunday’s trip to Anfield. Arsenal’s roster is deep, and the extremities of it will undoubtedly be used at Highbury Stadium.

Here’s how the Gunners could line up for their Carabao Cup fourth round tie.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Fleetwood (4-2-3-1)

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—The Spaniard hasn’t yet been usurped by summer arrival Illan Meslier in the depth chart, so his opportunities between the posts will continue to arrive in the domestic cups.

RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber has been impressive since returning from injury, but he’s unlikely to get through 90 minutes on Tuesday. Nevertheless, he could be rotated back into the team after Ben White got the nod at the weekend.

CB: Marli Salmon—Academy graduate Salmon started at Portman Road in the third round, and Arteta won’t hesitate to start him again on Tuesday.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—Ezri Konsa’s swift impact means Mosquera’s minutes have dwindled since his return from injury. The Spanish defender should make just his third start of the season here and his first since Aug. 31.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Hincapié was back in the mix against Everton but didn’t take to the field. He should be ready for a start against lower-league opposition, ensuring Riccardo Calafiori is preserved for Liverpool away.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—The midfielder was in the wars at the weekend, taking a nasty whack to the nose in the closing stages of the match. Still, he’ll travel north and ready himself for a rare start.

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CM: Bruno Guimarães—Arteta is managing his marquee summer addition, given the fitness setbacks he endured at the start of the season. The Brazilian will surely start at Anfield this weekend, but could get an hour under his belt after coming off the bench against Liverpool’s fiercest rivals.

RW: Max Dowman—Dowman stole the show in the third round at Ipswich Town, and the youngster, arguably underused by Arteta at the start of the season, is a sure bet to start down the right at Highbury.

AM: Eberechi Eze—The former Crystal Palace star should get a chance to operate as Arsenal’s chief playmaker from a No. 10 position on Tuesday.

LW: Noni Madueke—Arteta’s options are slim with Bukayo Saka and Christos Tzolis sidelined. Assuming Eze drifts inside, Madueke could switch back to the left after starting on the opposite wing against Everton.

ST: Kai Havertz—Back-to-back games with assists for Viktor Gyökeres mean Havertz, seemingly the clear first choice not so long ago, has a little bit of pressure on him to perform ahead of Sunday’s significant bout.