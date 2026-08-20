Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Coventry: Premier League

Arsenal’s begin their Premier League title defense with a potentially awkward fixture against newly-promoted Coventry City on Friday.

The Gunners are overwhelming favorites to kick off the campaign with three points and last weekend’s 3–0 thrashing of Manchester City in the Community Shield will have Coventry fearing the worst ahead of their trip to the Emirates Stadium and a first top-flight match in 25 years.

Arsenal were terrific at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff as they shut out last season’s title rivals and found their clinical edge. As such, Frank Lampard’s newcomers should prove no match for Mikel Arteta’s effortlessly efficient machine.

Here’s who Arteta could select for Arsenal’s opener.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Coventry

Two new signings will make their competitive debuts. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Raya returned to north London as a World Cup winner despite not playing a single minute for Spain during the tounrament. The 30-year-old is back to being No.1 now, however, and will hope for a first clean sheet of the season against Coventry.

RB: Ben White—With Jurriën Timber still sidelined, White should enjoy a run of starts in the opening weeks of the season. He impressed against Man City, but consistency has been an issue for him previously.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—William Saliba’s absence through injury means Mosquera will start the season as the right-sided center back. However, his position as the Frenchman’s automatic replacement will be under threat when Ezri Konsa joins from Aston Villa.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian was the Premier League’s best defender by a stretch last season, supplying seven goal involvements on top of his stellar performances at the back.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—There will be a battle between Calafiori and Piero Hincapié at left back for the long-term, but the former’s attacking capabilities—as exhibited in the Community Shield—give him the edge currently.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s skipper often came under scrutiny last term despite the club’s success. This season provides him with an opportunity to be a talisman, and he made a strong start to his campaign last weekend.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—A competitive debut lies in wait for Guimarães, who clinched a first piece of silverware on his second unofficial Arsenal appearance. The Brazilian is a slight injury concern, but should feature regardless.

CM: Declan Rice—There’s every possibility Myles Lewis-Skelly starts amid his impressive run of performances, but Rice remains Arsenal’s best midfielder and managed the second half against Man City without any complications.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Much like Rice, Saka was also an effective substitute in Wales who could earn a promotion back into the XI. The only thing potentially stopping him is fitness ahead of Coventry’s visit.

ST: Kai Havertz—After scoring in the Community Shield, Havertz should retain his place amid competition from Viktor Gyökeres for the No.9 spot. Arteta boasts two strong and unique options that are likely to rotate throughout the season.

LW: Christos Tzolis—Tzolis has made a whirlwind start to his Arsenal career, which included two assists last Sunday. The Greek international has already earned a starting spot on the left wing ahead of the unpredictable Gabriel Martinelli.