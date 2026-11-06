Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Hull: Havertz Restored, Konsa Injury Forces Change

Reigning Premier League champions Arsenal play their final match before the upcoming international break this Saturday, taking on newly promoted Hull City at Emirates Stadium.

A repeat of the 2013–14 FA Cup final, which the Gunners narrowly won after extra time, offers Mikel Arteta and his players the chance to lock down top spot before club soccer’s hiatus. A draw would ensure they can’t be caught by second-place Manchester City, although victory will be expected against their mid-table visitors.

Following Wednesday’s hard-fought Champions League victory over Slavia Prague, Arteta is almost certain to make alterations to his starting lineup, especially in the final third. There could also be changes at center back, fullback and in midfield.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up come Saturday afternoon in north London.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Hull

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard was the first goalkeeper to ever visit Anfield in the Premier League and not face a single shot on target—well, since such statistics have been recorded from 2003 onward. Surprisingly, he was much busier against Slavia Prague, and pulled out one typically excellent fingertip save in the dying embers.

RB: Jurriën Timber—Ben White featured for 78 minutes in Czechia, opening the door to Timber’s return at right back. The Dutchman was fortunate not to concede a penalty against Liverpool last week, and must be sharper against Hull.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—With Ezri Konsa suffering an injury midweek and William Saliba unlikely to be immediately restored to the starting XI, Arteta might turn to Mosquera this weekend.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian will be licking his lips at the prospect of a seventh clean sheet in his side’s 10th Premier League outing of the season.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—The attack-minded Italian should be gifted the freedom to take up the advanced positions which make him such an awkward customer. He will be tested defensively, though, coming up against the lively Mohamed Belloumi.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—Martín Zubimendi impressed on an increasingly rare start midweek, but Guimarães appears to have established himself as Declan Rice’s first-choice partner in the engine room.

Pick Your Arsenal XI!

CM: Declan Rice—The Englishman looked shattered come the closing stages of Wednesday’s match, but there will be no more rest for him so close to the international break. He’s a victim of his own success in that respect.

RW: Noni Madueke—With Bukayo Saka injured and Max Dowman suspended, Arteta doesn’t have a choice but to go with Madueke, the scorer of Arsenal’s opener in Prague, on the right flank.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s chief creator knows his weekend task will be to break down Hull’s exceptionally low block. The Gunners’ captain leads his teammates for expected assists in the Premier League, while he’s also created the joint-highest number of chances.

LW: Christos Tzolis—The industrious summer recruit still awaits his first goal for Arsenal, and would surely love nothing more than firing past his international teammate, and Hull goalkeeper, Konstantinos Tzolakis to break his duck.

ST: Kai Havertz—Viktor Gyökeres produced a very encouraging performance against Slavia, scoring and assisting in Czechia. But Havertz remains Arteta’s leading No. 9 and can’t be overlooked after netting the winner at Anfield last weekend.