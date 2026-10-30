Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool: Sweeping Changes From Cup Humiliation

Arsenal face a significant test of their Premier League title-winning credentials when journeying to Anfield for their heavyweight clash with Liverpool this Sunday.

Desperate to recover from Tuesday’s stunning Carabao Cup exit at the hands of fourth tier outfit Fleetwood Town, the Gunners know they will be pushed to their limits by their in-form hosts on Merseyside.

The Reds have won seven of their last eight matches and are steadily improving under Andoni Iraola, but Arsenal are still six points better off than them in the Premier League. Having won all but one of their matches in the competition, they entered Gameweek 9 in second place—only behind Manchester City on goal difference.

Here’s how Arsenal could line up for a crunch clash with Liverpool.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

GK: David Raya—The Spaniard was saved from embarrassment at Fleetwood after being handed a well-earned rest, although the match might have had a different outcome had Raya been on the pitch during the penalty shootout.

RB: Ben White—As Jurriën Timber works his way back to full match fitness and sharpness, White will continue to be Arteta’s first-choice right back. The Englishman will be greeted by a difficult opponent at Anfield, whether that’s Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo or Bradley Barcola.

CB: Ezri Konsa—Konsa has provided admirable stability in the Arsenal defense during William Saliba’s long-term absence. He scored against Merseyside opposition last week, opening his Arsenal account in the victory over Everton.

CB: Gabriel—The Brazilian will be tasked with stifling Alexander Isak, who has scored six times already in the Premier League and in each of his last three matches.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—Arteta has revealed that Calafiori should be available this weekend, despite recent injury concerns. Arsenal need him considering the speed and trickery possessed by Liverpool’s wingers.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—Experienced heads are required at Anfield, opening the door for Bruno Guimarães to make his comeback. The Brazil international will be seeking redemption after missing the crucial spot kick midweek.

Pick Your Arsenal XI!

CM: Declan Rice—Rice is renowned as a big-game player and Arsenal will lean on him heavily this weekend. The Englishman gallops through midfield, and his endless engine and brilliant set-piece deliveries could prove game-changing at Anfield.

RW: Noni Madueke—With Bukayo Saka injured and Max Dowman suspended, Arsenal need Madueke to overcome the ankle injury which prevented him from featuring at Fleetwood.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—Only former Arsenal midfielder Alex Iwobi ranked higher than Ødegaard for expected assists across the opening eight gameweeks. The Norwegian’s creativity is essential, especially when Saka is missing.

LW: Eberechi Eze—Christos Tzolis is in line to return to the squad following injury, but Eze should still start on the left wing as the Greece international regains fitness. He scored the winning goal at Anfield for Crystal Palace back in 2023–24.

ST: Kai Havertz—Havertz came under fire for his particularly disappointing performance at Fleetwood, and the German will be eager to make amends. The formidable duo of Jérémy Jacquet and Virgil van Dijk will greet him this Sunday.