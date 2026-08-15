Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man City: Community Shield

Arsenal make one final outing before the start of their Premier League title defense when facing Manchester City in the Community Shield on Sunday.

The reigning champions come up against the side that pushed them all the way last season at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. The Gunners have lost their two most recent duels with City, yet enter the upcoming match as favorites following a tremendous 2025–26 campaign.

Mikel Arteta is seeking to continue his unbeaten run against new City boss Enzo Maresca having avoided defeat across three past head-to-heads. However, the Spaniard won’t be able to name a full-strength XI against the FA Cup holders, with many of his usual starters only recently returning from extended World Cup breaks.

Here’s the lineup he could choose for Arsenal’s 25th Community Shield appearance.

Arsenal Predicted XI vs. Man City

Arsenal won’t be able to start some key personnel. | FotMob

GK: Kepa Arrizabalaga—David Raya made his comeback in the recent friendly draw with Como, but Arteta has favored using backup goalkeeper Kepa in the domestic cup competitions—even if it proved costly in last term’s Carabao Cup final defeat to City.

RB: Ben White—With Jurriën Timber still sidelined through injury having missed the World Cup and played just once since the start of April, White will be tasked with stifling some awkward City wingers.

CB: Cristhian Mosquera—William Saliba is missing for an extended period, handing an invaluable opportunity to Mosquera. The Spaniard remains some way off his French clubmate, but proved a capable replacement during his debut season in England.

CB: Gabriel—Arsenal have been surprisingly porous in preseason, conceding eight goals in four games in front of supporters. Even Gabriel’s return in recent matches hasn’t solved the issue.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori—There’s a serious battle building between Calafiori and Piero Hincapié for the starting spot at left back. The former has been favored for much of preseason, though.

CM: Martin Ødegaard—Arsenal’s skipper failed to evade criticism last season and will be determined to silence his naysayers with a more influential campaign in 2026–27.

CM: Bruno Guimarães—With Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi all needing to be eased back into the fold, new $101 million summer signing Guimarães could earn a first start to provide the midfield with some defensive security.

CM: Myles Lewis-Skelly—The future remains uncertain for Lewis-Skelly, who was on the scoresheet against Como and made a pointed heart gesture toward the Emirates Stadium crowd. Arteta seems to view him exclusively as a midfielder now after long stretches at left back previously.

RW: Max Dowman—With Noni Madueke and Bukayo Saka still working their way back to full fitness after a third-place finish at the World Cup with England, the endlessly impressive Dowman could get the nod at right wing.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—The Swede managed 21 goals across his first campaign at Arsenal, yet more is required from him moving forward. He’s still not a guaranteed starter amid competition from Kai Havertz, who finished last season ever so well.

LW: Christos Tzolis—The early signs have been very positive, with Tzolis managing three goal involvements in preseason for the Gunners. He’s a livewire, that’s for sure, and potentially leading Gabriel Martinelli in the pecking order already.