‘Good Sign’—Mikel Arteta Makes Myles Lewis-Skelly Declaration Amid Exit Talk

Mikel Arteta has hailed Myles Lewis-Skelly for a “really good preseason” and believes it’s a “good sign” that Premier League rivals are interested in signing the versatile youngster.

The 19-year-old’s future appears uncertain amid recent transfer speculation, especially following Arsenal‘s recent acquisition of Bruno Guimarães. The midfielder, who also plays at left back, has been the subject of reported interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United.

The Guardian reported that Lewis-Skelly was “offered” to United, while Chelsea were also “made aware of his availability.” However, BBC Sport have insisted the player is determined to stay at the Emirates Stadium and fight for his place.

The England international scored during Arsenal’s most recent preseason friendly, celebrating his strike in the 1–1 draw with Como by making a heart gesture toward the Emirates crowd.

Arteta refused to be drawn into discussing Lewis-Skelly’s future after the fulltime whistle, but found time to heap praise on him following an impressive display.

Arteta Welcomes Lewis-Skelly Speculation

Lewis-Skelly has enormous potential. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

“It’s good to score a goal, you should be emotional when you score a goal,” Arteta responded when quizzed about Lewis-Skelly’s celebration. “He’s a very emotional player. I remember when he did all the gestures on the pitch [last season]. I’m not going to talk about any speculation.

“If there is a speculation about our player, it’s a good sign. That means that we attract attention and they’re doing a good job.

“I think he had a really good preseason. I think we asked him to play in a different position, because he played more as a six, because we lacked central midfielders, obviously with international duties, and I think he had a really consistent preseason.”

Lewis-Skelly’s future is still up in the air despite Arteta’s reassuring words regarding his performances, with Arsenal eager to recoup some of the funds they have splashed on Guimarães ($101 million), Christos Tzolis ($45.4 million) and Piero Hincapié ($45.4 million).

The academy graduate would be marked as pure profit if sold and would allow the Gunners to invest funds across their playing squad before the transfer deadline at the start of September.

More Transfers on the Cards for Arsenal

Guimarães is a statement signing. | Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

Arsenal have made four signings already this summer, with Illan Meslier joining on a free transfer alongside the aforementioned trio. However, Arteta wants more fresh faces in his Premier League title-winning squad.

“There is more that we want to do because every time we have an opportunity to improve the squad and bring more quality and depth to the squad, we need to do that,” Arteta insisted.

“We are actively trying to do so. The thing in the market is that it doesn’t just depend on you. We are very clear on that.

“But the approach, the will and the desire of the club, that’s unquestionable. We want to try to do that. But we cannot promise that we’re going to do it because it doesn’t only depend on us.”

William Saliba’s back injury raises defensive concerns. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly eager to sign another defender before the window closes, with William Saliba’s long-term injury perhaps forcing them into the market. Aston Villa’s Ezri Konsa, who can play right back and center back, has been linked.

Another addition in the forward line cannot be ruled out, either. Vinícius Júnior was of significant interest before penning a contract extension with Real Madrid, while the club are also admirers of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.