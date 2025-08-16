Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd: Gyokeres, Zubimendi to Make Premier League Debuts
Arsenal will begin their season in a hostile atmosphere this Sunday when they visit rivals Manchester United in their Premier League opener.
The Gunners are aiming to finally take the leap from runners-up to champions this season following three successive second-place Premier League finishes, with their road to redemption beginning at one of their least favourite venues: Old Trafford.
Mikel Arteta has assembled an exceptional squad over the past six years and has bolstered it further during this summer’s transfer window, adding star quality and crucial depth ahead of a pivotal campaign for him and his players.
Here’s the starting lineup he could select for Gameweek 1.
Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3)
GK: David Raya—Kepa Arrizabalaga has been signed as Arsenal’s second-choice goalkeeper but there are no doubts over Raya’s position in the starting XI. The 29-year-old was recently nominated for the 2025 Yashin Trophy.
RB: Jurriën Timber—Timber returned from injury for Arsenal’s final two pre-season friendlies against La Liga opposition, taking over from Ben White at right back. Arteta will be delighted to see the Dutchman return in time for the trip to Old Trafford.
CB: William Saliba—Arsenal’s silky centre back will tangle with an entirely new United front line on Sunday, directly dealing with Benjamin Šeško on the Slovenian’s debut. The Frenchman is always reliable no matter the opposition or arena.
CB: Gabriel—Arsenal have welcomed Gabriel back into the fold over the summer after he missed the final two months of last season with injury. He takes residence alongside centre back partner Saliba to complete a defiant backline.
LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly—Lewis-Skelly will be forced to deal with Bryan Mbeumo and the overlapping runs of United’s right wing back at Old Trafford, but the 2025 Kopa Trophy nominee seldom looks ruffled on the big occasion.
CM: Martin Ødegaard—There has been criticism of Arsenal’s skipper in recent times but Arteta’s faith in the Norwegian has never wavered. He remains a key creative force for the Gunners, who sorely miss him when he’s unavailable.
CM: Martín Zubimendi—There were a few concerns over Zubimendi’s availability for Sunday but Arteta has confirmed the midfielder is ready to make his Premier League debut. He’s already impressed during preseason in a holding midfield role.
CM: Declan Rice—Ballon d’Or nominee Rice has scored twice and notched an assist in five meetings with United since joining Arsenal, and Zubimendi’s calming presence in the No.6 position should allow the English midfielder to crash the box regularly this Sunday.
RW: Bukayo Saka—Noni Madueke’s arrival will allow Saka more rest time this season but the England international’s Premier League minutes won’t be affected. He remains Arsenal’s leading attacking threat.
ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Gyökeres snubbed United and former manager Ruben Amorim to join Arsenal this summer, and he will be aiming to pile more misery on the Red Devils during his Premier League debut.
LW: Gabriel Martinelli—There have been calls for Arsenal to replace Martinelli with an elite name—Rodrygo has been linked previously—but the Brazilian remains Arteta’s first-choice left winger regardless of outside criticism.