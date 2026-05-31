Arsenal Preseason 2026: Tour Dates, Fixtures, Tickets, How to Watch

Arsenal’s 2025–26 season is one supporters won’t forget in a hurry.

Mikel Arteta’s side ended a 22-year wait for Premier League title glory, outlasting Manchester City in Pep Guardiola’s final year to finally get over the line after three consecutive runners-up finishes.

The Gunners showed their mental strength to overcome a slight wobble in form—they even fell behind City after defeat at the Etihad—and they were on course to complete a famous quadruple at one stage. Ultimately, they came up shy in the Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but not before they had given their fans optimism that something truly sensational could be achieved.

It took reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain to stop Arsenal in the Champions League, and even Luis Enrique’s needed penalties to win a tightly contested final in Budapest, Hungary—center back Gabriel and attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze the two unfortunate players to miss their efforts from the spot.

Southampton surprisingly ended Arsenal’s FA Cup hopes at the quarterfinal stage, while title rivals Manchester City emerged victorious in the final of the Carabao Cup courtesy of a quick-fire brace from Nico O’Reilly.

Attention, post-World Cup for most players, will now turn to building on Arsenal’s success, and preseason will provide the perfect opportunity for Arteta to reset his squad, integrate new signings and sharpen preparations for the 2026–27 campaign.

Here’s all the fixtures, tour details, ticket information and everything else you need to know.

Arsenal Preseason 2026 Fixtures

Arsenal are set for an important summer. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Date Opponent Location Kick-off (GMT) Competition Aug. 5 Real Betis Aviva Stadium, Dublin 7.30 p.m. Friendly

So far, Arsenal have confirmed just one preseason fixture for the summer, with the club set to travel to Dublin, Ireland on Aug. 5 to face Spanish side Real Betis at the Aviva Stadium. The match will mark the Gunners’ first preseason trip to the Republic of Ireland since August 2018, when they played at the same venue against Chelsea.

Arsenal will also compete in the Community Shield on Aug. 16 against FA Cup winners Manchester City, and more fixtures will be announced in due course.

Where to Buy Tickets for Arsenal’s 2026 Preseason

Tickets for Arsenal’s match against Real Betis went on sale on Mar. 25 via Ticketmaster and remain available, with prices ranging from around $91 (€78) to $154 (€132), with higher prices for premium seating.

Tickets are also available through selected resale platforms such as StubHub.

Where to Watch Arsenal’s 2026 Preseason Fixtures

As of now, it remains unclear how Arsenal’s 2026 preseason fixtures will be broadcast, but Arsenal’s in-house media may provide live streaming.

Arsenal’s 2026 Preseason: Key Players

Viktor Gyökeres endured a mixed first season at Arsenal. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Arsenal made significant moves in the transfer market in the summer of 2025, with their headline signing being Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres.

Many supporters had hoped the former Sporting CP forward could replicate the form he showed in Portugal, but his debut season was a mixed bag despite an improved end to the campaign. Struggles with consistency, combined with Mikel Arteta not always utilizing his strengths—namely his pace and power in behind—have meant he has yet to fully settle.

He will either need to adapt his game or see Arsenal adjust their approach to better suit him in preseason—either way it could be a pivotal moment in Gyökeres’s career in north London.

Teenage sensation Max Dowman is expected to play a major role in preseason, with the record-breaking youngster impressing during the 2025–26 campaign and eager to take another step in his development, and Bukayo Saka will also need a strong preseason—primarily from a fitness standpoint.

When Does the 2026-27 Season Start for Arsenal?

The 2026–27 Premier League season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 22, 2026, although the full fixture list has yet to be released.

The schedule will be confirmed on Friday, June 19.

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