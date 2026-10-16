‘I’ll Do It’—Arsenal Star Promises Cristiano Ronaldo Celebration for Next Goal

Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze has vowed to take inspiration from both Cristiano Ronaldo and social media megastar IShowSpeed for his next goal celebration.

Eze was the latest Premier League player to take on Speed at EA FC 27, taking to the pitch just days after Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer celebrated an 18–0 victory over the influencer without conceding a single shot.

Things did not work out so well for Eze who, while playing as Paris Saint-Germain, fell 5–4 to a Speed-led Bayern Munich side after promising to let him choose his next goal celebration.

Eze refused to mimic a dance from Speed that he described as “berserk” and could not live up to the second demand of a backflip, before ultimately accepting to channel both Ronaldo and Speed next time he scores.

When Eze next wheels away in celebration, fans can expect a combination of Ronaldo’s famous “Siuuu” celebration and Speed’s signature bark.

“Send me that on a video and I’ll do it,” Eze concluded. “I can’t believe I lost.”

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Eze’s Goal Record With Arsenal

Eze’s usual celebration will be swapped out. | Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

It was Eze’s ability to contribute both goals and assists from midfield during his time at Crystal Palace that convinced Arsenal to recruit him during the summer of 2025. His usual goal celebration involved using two fingers to form a cross as a tribute to his Christian faith.

Minutes have not always been easy for Eze to come by at Arsenal—his total of 1,816 in the 2025–26 Premier League season was his lowest across a full year in the competition—and so the goals have not always flown freely.

Eze has 11 goals for Arsenal to his name, including seven in the Premier League, but they have often come in bursts. He has netted in just four league matches and a total of five of those strikes came in two games against Tottenham Hotspur.

His 2026–27 account was opened midweek as Eze struck in the 3–0 win over Lille, catching the eye on the left wing in the absence of the injured Christos Tzoils. Eze will hope for the chance to start a scoring streak when manager Mikel Arteta picks the starting lineup for Sunday’s trip to Nottingham Forest.

Tzolis remains out of action but Eze could be competing for minutes against Noni Madueke, who is Bukayo Saka’s understudy on the right wing but got the nod to replace Tzolis on the left in the 2–1 win over Leeds United last weekend.

Eze has faced Forest 12 times across his career in both the Premier League and Championship, scoring just once for Crystal Palace in May 2025.