The Premier League has been considered the world’s greatest domestic league since its inception in 1992. It’s a division which boasts top clubs and superstar players, which often equates to enthralling, nail-biting races for the title. We’ve witnessed some historic duels for the crown previously as titans of the game compete for one of the most precious prizes on offer. But can you name every side to have clinched the Premier League trophy?

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The Premier League’s Greatest Winners

Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United: The most dominant force the Premier League has ever seen, the Red Devils achieved glorious runs to the title in several different guises under the illustrious Sir Alex Ferguson. The Scotsman lifted the trophy 13 times during his remarkable spell at Old Trafford, often reinventing his squad to achieve unparalleled success. Ruthless, demanding and awe-inspiring, it’s unlikely anybody will match his legacy in the years to come.

No manager has enjoyed more success in the Premier League than Sir Alex Ferguson. | ANDREW YATES/AFP/Getty Images

Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal: The Gunners raised eyebrows by appointing Arséne Wenger from Japanese side Nagoya Grampus, but the Frenchman proceeded to help revolutionise the Premier League and, most importantly, Arsenal. Becoming the first non-British manager to win the title in 1997–98, he also remains the only coach to have ever overseen an undefeated season in the competition in 2003–04.

José Mourinho’s Chelsea: Like the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs, José Mourinho crashed into the Premier League and immediately left his mark. Appointed by Chelsea after his remarkable Champions League success with Porto, the divisive Portuguese coach won titles in his first two seasons after constructing a watertight defense and clinical attack, and then won a third crown during his Stamford Bridge return in 2014–15.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City: After coaching and constructing one of the greatest club teams ever seen in late 2000s/early 2010s Barcelona, Guardiola won it all with Bayern Munich. But his real challenge came when he headed to the Premier League in 2016, tasked with making Manchester City an all-conquering force capable of domestic and European glory. Unsurprisingly, the Spaniard did just that, dazzling English audiences with his tiki-taka, possession-based style. He won four successive Premier League titles and six overall before leaving in 2026.