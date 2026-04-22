Arsenal ‘Considering Surprise Move’ for Premier League Title Rival

Arsenal are reported to be monitoring developments surrounding Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva, who recently confirmed his impending exit from the Etihad Stadium.

According to ESPN, Arsenal have joined Barcelona in expressing interest in Silva, whose next move is expected to see him land at another elite side as the 31-year-old aims to continue his career at the highest level.

A move to the Middle East has already been ruled out, with Silva waiting until the end of the season to evaluate the options available to him.

Could Arsenal Really Sign Silva?

Bernardo Silva will join a new club this summer. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

If we strip back all context, Silva would be an excellent signing for Arsenal.

The Portugal international boasts the winning mentality that is sorely needed around the Emirates and is still an excellent technician on the pitch, filling in anywhere from the top of midfield to the base and adjusting his game to face whatever challenge is in his path.

To get that sort of talent, with nine years of Premier League experience, on a free transfer would be a no-brainer for any team in England’s top flight.

When we factor in the context, however, things start to seem a little more unlikely.

Arsenal and City have been direct rivals for several years now, battling right at the top of the Premier League standings, and Silva has rarely shied away from the chance to fuel the flames.

Silva has openly questioned Mikel Arteta’s tactics, poking fun at their lack of trophies with a rant in September 2024 which saw him claim Arsenal were not actually trying to beat City and were instead just focused on not losing.

The veteran midfielder has also claimed Arsenal have received preferential treatment when it comes to fixture scheduling ahead of blockbuster games in the past.

Those comments will not sit well with anybody inside Arsenal and, while we have already seen that certain past statements can be brushed under the rug if it benefits everyone involved, the tension in this rivalry makes it hard to see Arsenal forgiving Silva.

It must be said, however, that if Silva wants to remain in the Premier League with a club capable of challenging for major honors, Arsenal would appear to be his only feasible option.

Where Else Could Bernardo Silva Go?

High-level suitors could be limited for Silva. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

If Silva wants to stay right at the very top of the game, his options are limited.

City and Arsenal are two of very few undisputed powerhouses in Europe, joined only by Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain.

A switch to Bayern and a reunion with former teammate Vincent Kompany could make sense, but a La Liga move would appear to be most likely for the 31-year-old.

The report names Barcelona as genuine contenders for Silva’s signature, which comes as no great surprise. The Blaugrana are regulars when it comes to free transfers and will recognize how rarely players of Silva’s caliber hit the market.

That being said, midfield is the strongest area of Hansi Flick’s squad, and so there does not appear to be an immediate vacancy for Silva to fill. Real Madrid have a more urgent need for midfield reinforcements but have regularly shied away from signing players in the late stages of their careers.

Silva will have no shortage of offers this summer, but just how many will actually appeal to him is the question. Saudi Arabian suitors are expected to be knocked back and an emotional return to Benfica is not on the cards just yet, with the Portugal international not yet ready to end his stay right at the top of the game.

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