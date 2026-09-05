Arsenal vs. Chelsea Combined XI: Blues Dominate Key Department

When Arsenal and Chelsea collide, there’s never a shortage of superstars on show. This season’s first meeting, which arrives on Sunday, proves no exception.

The reigning Premier League champions were England’s dominant force last campaign and have only strengthened their roster during the summer’s transfer window. Unsurprisingly, they were able to keep hold of their brightest talents, while also adding some serious quality in the market.

For the Blues, it’s been another summer of drastic change, which commenced with Xabi Alonso’s arrival. The Spaniard has been given an array of shiny new toys, allowing him to construct an impressive roster brimming with potential.

With that in mind, here’s how a combined team of Arsenal and Chelsea players would look—based on availability for the weekend’s encounter.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Combined XI

GK: David Raya

David Raya is the league’s best goalkeeper. | NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP/Getty Images

Even with Chelsea massively upgrading their goalkeeper this summer by swapping the error-prone Robert Sánchez for World Cup winner Emiliano Martínez, Arsenal still lay claim to the Premier League’s leading stopper.

David Raya’s heroics have been instrumental to Arsenal’s ascent under Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard’s catalogue of errors is a pleasantly short read. Unflappable and, more often than not, unbeatable, he’s currently in a league of his own.

RB: Reece James

Reece James can run games from right back. | Scott Llewellyn/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

If Jurriën Timber was fit and available, this would be a more awkward decision, but Reece James is undoubtedly the best right back option as things currently stand. Malo Gusto, Marco Palestra and Ben White can’t lay a glove on Chelsea’s captain.

An outstanding all-rounder, James can be a game-changer despite his deep position on the field, with his stellar distribution making him an exceptional asset in possession—whether at right back or in midfield. When he’s tasked with defending, few wingers are able to outwit him.

CB: Gabriel

Gabriel has been crucial to Arsenal’s rigid defense. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Due to William Saliba’s absence through injury, we’re forced to repurpose Gabriel as a right-sided center back. Ordinarily, the Brazilian would feature on the left alongside his French clubmate, with no Chelsea center halves getting a look into this combined XI.

Looking back, it seems bizarre that Gabriel was once considered a weak link in Arsenal’s defense early in Arteta’s reign, especially considering he’s now arguably a superior option to Saliba. The Brazilian has been imperious for the past few seasons and utterly critical to his side’s watertight rearguard.

CB: Levi Colwill

Levi Colwill missed the majority of last season through injury. | Ed Sykes/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

The beneficiary of Saliba’s fitness woes is Levi Colwill, who’s an unquestionably excellent defender despite trailing Arsenal’s first-choice center back options. Chelsea missed him desperately last season as they struggled under Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior, and Alonso will be ecstatic to have him fit and firing at the start of his reign.

Colwill has made a bright start to the current campaign as the left-sided center back in Alonso’s 3-4-2-1 system, but he’s equally comfortable playing in a flat back four. His physicality, speed and technical class make him the perfect modern defender.

LB: Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori is an all-round threat. | Alex Pantling/The FA/Getty Images

Following Marc Cucurella’s move to Real Madrid over the summer, Chelsea no longer have a particularly inspiring left back. Arsenal, however, boast two converted center backs who have excelled in the role.

Piero Hincapié was often Arteta’s first choice last season, but Calafiori has earned his manager’s faith this term. The Italian has been given freedom to roam up the flank and offer attacking support, an effective strategy which gives him the edge over Hincapié.

DM: Declan Rice

Is there anything Declan Rice can’t do? | George Wood/Getty Images

Some believe it fashionable to be critical of Declan Rice, quickly shining a spotlight on any shortcomings in his game. Unfortunately for the naysayers, there aren’t many—if any—to choose from, with few midfielders better in both the No. 8 and No. 6 position in world soccer.

The Englishman has flitted between roles under Arteta and thrived no matter where he’s deployed, often bossing matches with his industry, authority and wicked set-piece deliveries. There’s simply nothing Rice can’t do.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka has started the new season brightly, | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

Many critics pointed to Bukayo Saka’s tame output during Arsenal’s Premier League title triumph in an attempt to undermine him, but no such accusations can be leveled at the winger during the early stages of the current campaign.

Saka has already scored in both of Arsenal’s opening two matches, showcasing his penalty box instincts with two poacher’s goals. Those who underestimate the 24-year-old are likely to be scoffing humble pie come the campaign’s conclusion.

CM: Martin Ødegaard

Martin Ødegaard is in strong form. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Moisés Caicedo could miss out on Sunday’s clash through injury, opening the door for Martin Ødegaard. The Norwegian deserves his place based on the opening matches of the season, where he’s rediscovered his swagger.

After scoring against Manchester City in the Community Shield, Arsenal’s skipper rose again to find the net against Coventry City. He pulled the strings during an emphatic victory and delivered another graceful display in the recent win against Aston Villa.

CM: Cole Palmer

Cole Palmer is undeniable. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Another man threatening to rediscover his best form is Cole Palmer, who has purred during Chelsea’s victories over Fulham and Brighton & Hove Albion. We’ve had to shoehorn him into our team in a deeper role, but the Englishman tends to deliver no matter his function.

Delightful performances have yielded three goal involvements already this season, including two fine finishes that showcased his stunning left boot. Alonso has managed to maximize Palmer’s potential to date, and that spells serious trouble for Premier League defenses.

LW: Morgan Rogers

Arsenal wanted Morgan Rogers before he joined Chelsea. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Chelsea were not the only side sniffing around Morgan Rogers over the summer, with Arsenal placing the versatile forward high on their wishlist as they sought to add some star power to their attack. Unfortunately for them, the Blues pulled the trigger quickest, making the 24-year-old the most expensive British player ever.

Rogers has made an encouraging start to life in west London, scoring and assisting in the Premier League so far. He’s dazzling high up the field, featuring just off Chelsea striker João Pedro with the licence to maraud around the final third.

ST: João Pedro

João Pedro cannot stop scoring right now. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

If it wasn’t for Man City’s otherworldly Norwegian, Chelsea would possess the Premier League’s best striker right now. João Pedro has been exceptional since trading the south coast for west London and, following a 20-goal debut season, he appears destined to shine under Alonso’s tutelage.

There were questions over Pedro’s attacking instincts while at Brighton, with the Brazilian often featuring in a No. 10 role rather than up top. But those concerns have been extinguished by his devastating displays, which have been far more consistent than those of Arsenal forwards Viktor Gyökeres and Kai Havertz.