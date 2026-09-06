Arsenal vs. Chelsea: Last Five Results Ahead of Premier League Showdown

The Premier League is inundated with London derbies each season, but few are fought more fiercely than Arsenal vs. Chelsea.

Geography may have birthed the feud, but it’s their frequent fights for the same prizes that have fueled the fire. Momentum has swung to and fro over the years and it’s the Gunners who have dominated the fixture’s recent history, taking full advantage of a tumultuous period for the Blues.

Ahead of their first meeting of the 2026–27 season, here’s a reminder of the last five results between Arsenal and Chelsea.

Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea (March 16, 2025)

Mikel Merino (center) was Arsenal’s match-winner. | Neal Simpson/Sportsphoto/Allstar/Getty Images

There was little jeopardy surrounding Arsenal’s second Premier League meeting with Chelsea during the 2024–25 season. With Mikel Arteta’s men 15 points behind first-placed Liverpool ahead of the clash at the Emirates Stadium and Chelsea well-placed for a top-four finish, bragging rights were the most valuable prize on offer.

Nothing could separate them during the reverse fixture at Stamford Bridge, but it was makeshift Arsenal striker Mikel Merino who decided this particular contest. Covering for the injured Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz, the repurposed midfielder showcased his poacher’s instincts with the game’s only goal during the first half.

The scoreline was fitting of a fairly unspectacular occasion, which saw the English giants combine for just 1.07 expected goals and zero big chances.

Chelsea fought hard for a well-earned point. | Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chelsea’s disciplinary problems were well documented during the 2025–26 season and another rash moment set them up for an arduous affair with Arsenal on their own patch. Moisés Caicedo’s first-half red card meant Enzo Maresca’s men were up against it in their hunt for a first win over their foes in over four years.

While they were unable to secure a momentous victory, Chelsea did rally to a hard-fought Premier League point. A gritty display was aided by Trevoh Chalobah’s header just after half-time, although Merino once again proved a thorn in their side as he equalized on the hour.

Arsenal frantically pushed for the game’s all-important third goal, but a resilient display, which included some fine goalkeeping from Robert Sánchez, ensured the Blues held on for a deserved point.

Arsenal triumphed in a thriller at Stamford Bridge. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

If Sánchez was one of Chelsea’s heroes six weeks prior, he was certainly the villain in their Carabao Cup semifinal first leg against Arsenal at Stamford Bridge.

The Spaniard was at fault for goals from the visitors early in both halves, first flapping at an Arsenal corner which Ben White headed home from close range, before inexplicably allowing a cross to slip through his gloves as Viktor Gyökeres netted from just a few yards out.

During one of his rare influential performances for Chelsea, Alejandro Garnacho provided a necessary spark with two strikes, but Martín Zubimendi’s clinical finish was sandwiched in between the Argentine’s efforts, thus offering Arsenal a slim advantage ahead of the second leg.

Kai Havertz downed his former employers. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

The first leg between the sides had provided drama in abundance. The second leg not so much.

Many expected Chelsea to come out firing as they sought to overturn their one-goal deficit, but Liam Rosenior instead opted for a safety-first approach. He selected a 5-4-1 in an attempt to nullify Arsenal and stay in the match for as long as possible, but that strategy ultimately backfired.

Chelsea managed just two shots on target throughout as even their more attacking phases of the match were void of the necessary creativity required to unpick England’s strongest defense.

Things then got even worse for them in the 97th minute as former Blue Kai Havertz raced through on goal, rounded Sánchez and passed into an empty net to secure Arsenal’s Carabao Cup final berth.

Set pieces helped Arsenal to a crucial win. | Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

As Arsenal pushed for their first Premier League title for 22 years, a pair of London derbies appeared pivotal to their success. They brushed neighbors Tottenham Hotspur aside in the first, triumphing 4–1 on their travels, but a home tie with Chelsea would prove much tougher.

To avoid a costly slip-up, Arsenal turned to a familiar friend: set pieces. They opened the scoring from another deadly corner routine, with William Saliba getting the goal. Having then conceded themselves from a dead-ball situation, Jurriën Timber turned home another pinpoint corner delivery to restore their cushion.

Dreams of a second equalizer for Chelsea were short-lived, however, with Pedro Neto earning two quick-fire yellow cards as the visitors were reduced to 10 men. That made an uphill task simply impossible, and Arsenal held on for three crucial points.

Arsenal vs. Chelsea Last Five Results

Date Result Competition March 1, 2026 Arsenal 2–1 Chelsea Premier League Feb. 3, 2026 Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Carabao Cup Jan. 14, 2026 Chelsea 2–3 Arsenal Carabao Cup Nov. 30, 2025 Chelsea 1–1 Arsenal Premier League March 16, 2025 Arsenal 1–0 Chelsea Premier League