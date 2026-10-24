Arsenal vs. Everton: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal face their 226th match against Everton when returning to Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, fresh from their 2–2 draw with Bayern Munich in the Champions League, are aiming to keep within touching distance of Manchester City, who currently lead the standings by three points. Hard-fought victories over Leeds United and Nottingham Forest since the international break haven’t been enough to usurp the perfect Cityzens.

Meanwhile, Everton journey to north London off the back of their first defeat of the campaign at the hands of Chelsea, and David Moyes will demand a more resilient performance this time around. The Toffees have only won two of their seven Premier League matches, but they would be thrilled to add to a collection of four draws when facing Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta, who represented both clubs during his playing career, knows his players will have to improve in the final third if they’re to overcome a stubborn defense. The defending champions managed just one shot on target during their unspectacular 1–0 win at the City Ground last weekend, with a more polished display required in front of their own supporters.

Arsenal vs. Everton Score Prediction

Arsenal Clinch Third Straight Premier League Win

Arsenal are strong favorites for this one. | Carl Recine/Getty Images

There’s little time for Arsenal to rest as their hectic October continues. They have already played four matches since the international break concluded, and the Everton clash is the first of five more games before the next hiatus in November.

But Arteta’s squad depth has allowed him to navigate the busy calendar with few issues, with the Spaniard able to rotate personnel against Everton without reducing the quality of his starting lineup. That’s a luxury Moyes simply doesn’t possess.

This encounter is unlikely to be filled with goal-mouth action considering the impressive defensive records and tame attacking returns of both teams in the Premier League this season. The more efficient side should enjoy the greater success—and that’s almost certain to be Arsenal.

The Gunners have the superior roster, greater confidence and home advantage for the upcoming duel.

Head-to-head record : Arsenal have naturally dominated this fixture since the Premier League began, winning 40 of 68 meetings in the competition. They’re unbeaten in the last seven, including home and away wins last season, but Arteta did lose four of his first six games as Gunners boss against his former employers.

: Arsenal have naturally dominated this fixture since the Premier League began, winning 40 of 68 meetings in the competition. They’re unbeaten in the last seven, including home and away wins last season, but Arteta did lose four of his first six games as Gunners boss against his former employers. Defensive acumen : Arsenal continue to build on the foundation of an extremely watertight defense. They have kept four clean sheets already in the Premier League and conceded just five times—the fewest goals of any team in the division. They also have the lowest expected goals against total of any club (5.6 xGA).

: Arsenal continue to build on the foundation of an extremely watertight defense. They have kept four clean sheets already in the Premier League and conceded just five times—the fewest goals of any team in the division. They also have the lowest expected goals against total of any club (5.6 xGA). Depth paying dividends: The summer allowed the Premier League holders to bolster almost every corner of their squad, which has made an immediate impact. No side has more goal contributions (nine) from substitutes in England’s top-flight than them this season.

Prediction: Arsenal 2–0 Everton

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Everton

Arsenal will continue without the injured duo of William Saliba and Christos Tzolis, while Piero Hincapié could sit out another match following the ankle injury sustained in his post-Leeds warm-down.

However, the big disappointment for Arsenal is the quad injury sustained by Bukayo Saka against Bayern midweek, with the Englishman lasting just 10 minutes before being replaced. Arteta confessed that “it doesn’t look good at all” for Saka after the match, and some reports have suggested he may be missing for around two months.

Noni Madueke will take over from Saka on the right-hand side after scoring the winning goal against Forest last Sunday. Eberechi Eze, who netted at Bayern, will line up on the other flank.

Ben White and Myles Lewis-Skelly might be optional changes made by Arteta, who will be keen to keep his team as fresh as possible against an Everton team which didn’t play midweek.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Everton (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Rice, Lewis-Skelly; Madueke, Ødegaard, Eze; Havertz.

Everton Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Everton’s XI has been settled for much of the season and any changes from the Chelsea defeat will be subtle. Moyes is fortunate to have an entirely healthy squad for the trip to the capital.

Thierno Barry will be aiming to continue his strong goalscoring form, supported by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in the No. 10 position. Behind the Englishman will be his compatriots James Garner and Harrison Armstrong, with Jack Grealish on the left wing.

The defense should be unchanged from last weekend, meaning Ainsley Maitland-Niles will line up against his former side at right back. Christian Nørgaard could also feature from the bench against the club he departed over the summer.

Jordan Pickford will be tasked with keeping out a number of his England teammates at the Emirates.

Everton predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Pickford; Maitland-Niles, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Garner, Armstrong; Röhl, Dewsbury-Hall, Grealish; Barry.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Everton Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Saturday, Oct. 24

: Saturday, Oct. 24 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT Referee : Tony Harrington

: Tony Harrington VAR: Stuart Attwell

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Everton on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, USA Network, Telemundo, UNIVERSO Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Not televised United Kingdom Not televised