There was a curious avoidance on the sky-blue half of Manchester to accept Arsenal as a proper rival.

Pep Guardiola will forever fawn over his tussles with Jürgen Klopp, and two of his most trusted lieutenants, Rodri and Bernardo Silva, often spoke with childish petulance when discussing the Gunners’ rise.

It was this disdain, and City’s apparent dismissal of Mikel Arteta’s project, that fueled the north Londoners and converted their rivalry into one of the most significant in recent memory. These two clubs have seldom produced memorable encounters when they’ve locked horns, but they’ve fought for multiple titles, with Arsenal finally “manning up,” in Silva’s words, to claim their first title in 22 years last season.

A new era for this rivalry beckons with Guardiola no longer in the picture. Here’s how the previous five head-to-head meetings went down.

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Copycat. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Getty Images

Arsenal got the Manchester City-sized monkey off their back when a deflected Gabriel Martinelli strike helped the Gunners to a 1–0 win over Guardiola’s side in October 2023. It was their first league win over the Cityzens since December 2015, and would open the door for future successes.

Neither Arsenal nor Man City were crowned champions in 2024–25, with Arne Slot’s Liverpool cruising to glory, yet the Gunners claimed one of their most memorable Premier League victories during a relatively forgettable campaign.

Arsenal battered City 5–1 at Emirates Stadium in a game best remembered for Myles Lewis-Skelly’s antics. The burgeoning Arsenal youngster replicated Erling Haaland’s meditative pose in celebration after scoring the Gunners’ third goal.

Haaland had restored parity 10 minutes into the second half after Martin Ødegaard’s early opener, but goals in quick succession from Thomas Partey and Lewis-Skelly tilted the contest firmly in the hosts’ favor.

Kai Havertz added a fourth, and a glorious day for Arsenal was capped by young Ethan Nwaneri’s divine stoppage-time strike.

Gabriel Martinelli pegged the Cityzens back late on. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

“With my knowledge, know-how and how I analyze a football game, it was impossible for me to predict such dominance from Arsenal for 96 minutes. It has never happened in 17 years of Pep as a manager,” Arteta responded in the wake of this 1–1 draw.

The manager’s selections were scrutinized, and Arsenal were criticized for how they attempted to work their way back into the game. A ruthless City counter attack finished by Haaland left them with plenty to do.

The Gunners asserted territorial superiority for much of the bout, with Guardiola settling for what he had early in the second half. He accepted Arsenal’s capacity to control and relied upon the odd Jérémy Doku burst from deep as a means of earning respite. City were limited to 32.8% possession—their lowest ever under Guardiola—and were eventually made to pay by the hosts.

The Cityzens were minutes away from grinding their way to victory until Eberechi Eze spotted Martinelli darting in behind. Eze’s pass was perfect, and an errant surge from Gianluigi Donnarumma presented the Brazilian with a chance to lob the towering Italian, which he did with aplomb to ensure the spoils were shared.

Man City triumphed at Wembley. | Julian Finney/Getty Images

Arsenal were searching for their first piece of silverware since the 2020 FA Cup when they faced off against their fiercest title rivals in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

The Gunners were favored, and should’ve taken an early lead. James Trafford, though, produced a stunning triple save to keep the final scoreless.

That was as good as it got for Arteta’s side, who eventually fell foul of a vintage City performance at the start of the second half. For 15 minutes, it was 2022–23 again. They played the game on their terms, and Arsenal wilted.

A Kepa Arrizabalaga howler certainly came in aid, but City were ruthless thereafter. Nico O’Reilly’s brace thrust them into a 2–0 lead, and they had no interest in relinquishing their advantage. Arsenal simply didn’t turn up, and many wondered whether City’s triumph would hand them the necessary boost in the title race.

Butting heads. | Michael Regan/Getty Images

The soccer world was waiting for Man City to go on “one of their runs” and eventually pip Arsenal to the post to claim another title. The Gunners were due a collapse, and the vast majority thought it’d arrive after the Cityzens snuck by Arteta’s team on home soil.

Arsenal entered this fixture six points clear of Guardiola’s perennial champions at the summit, but that advantage was cut to three thanks to Haaland’s second half strike.

Rayan Cherki’s dazzling opener was quickly canceled out by Havertz, who charged down Donnarumma’s panicked clearance. Arsenal were confident with the score level before they were undone by their Scandinavian arch-nemesis, whose strike proved the difference after O’Reilly proved a nuisance in the box again.

The Gunners squandered chances to secure what could’ve been a vital point, but they didn’t allow the defeat to compromise their title tilt.

Arsenal beat the Cityzens for a second time to win the Community Shield. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Enzo Maresca’s first match in charge of Man City ended rather bleakly.

Arsenal have acquired juggernaut status under Arteta, and Maresca’s Cityzens looked severly undercooked up against the champions. The tone was set for a nightmarish afternoon for Maresca when his team conceded inside 30 seconds, with Riccardo Calafiori capitalizing on a sleepy City start to hand Arsenal an early lead.

Havertz doubled the Gunners’ advantage before the 30-minute mark, and although the FA Cup holders produced the odd moment with Haaland darting in behind and Jérémy Doku jinking inside off the left, Arsenal’s third goal at the start of the second half ended the contest.

Martin Ødegaard made a fool of Donnarumma to put the match beyond Maresca’s men.

It was the second time Arsenal had beaten Man City to win the Community Shield—the first coming on penalties in 2023.

Arsenal vs. Man City Last Five Results

Date Result Competition August 16, 2026 Arsenal 3–0 Man City Community Shield April 19, 2026 Man City 2–1 Arsenal Premier League March 22, 2026 Arsenal 0–2 Man City Carabao Cup Sep. 21, 2025 Arsenal 1–1 Man City Premier League Feb. 2, 2025 Arsenal 5–1 Man City Premier League