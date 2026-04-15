Arsenal vs. Sporting CP: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal will advance into the Champions League semifinals for the second season running by avoiding defeat against Sporting CP on Wednesday night.

The Gunners have David Raya and Kai Havertz to thank for their 1–0 advantage at the halfway point of this quarterfinal tie. Mikel Arteta’s side didn’t offer all that much during a drab first leg, but the outcome surely would’ve been very different had Raya not made an outstanding early save to deny Maxi Araújo.

Last week’s result was meant to embolden the Premier League leaders ahead of their return to top-flight action, but Arsenal instead dropped a clanger at home to Bournemouth. Their 2–1 defeat was followed by Manchester City’s ominous 3–0 victory at Chelsea, trimming the Gunners’ lead at the summit to six points heading into next week’s all-important duel at the Etihad Stadium.

While Sporting have been reliant on their record at home in Europe this season, Rui Borges’s men must feel confident of staging a comeback on Wednesday night. At the weekend, they kept pace with Porto at the top of the Primeira Liga, beating Estrela Amadora 1–0 on Saturday.

Arsenal vs. Sporting CP Score Prediction

Gunners Creep Into Semis

Havertz struck out of nowhere last week. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

There’s no overlooking just how poor Arsenal were at the weekend, with their defeat only thrusting greater importance and pressure on the upcoming clash with Pep Guardiola’s side in Manchester.

Arteta’s Gunners have struggled their way through much of 2026 thus far, but their Champions League record has remained imperious at the Emirates.

The Gunners were poor in the first leg of their round of 16 clash with Bayer Leverkusen before recovering in north London to progress comfortably. Supporters will hope for a serene qualification into the last four on Wednesday, but that seems unlikely.

Arsenal injury woes: Arsenal head into the second leg with a slender lead to hold onto, but a nervy Emirates night is in store, given the long list of likely absences. The Gunners are set to be without an array of key performers in north London, including midfield star Declan Rice.

Arsenal head into the second leg with a slender lead to hold onto, but a nervy Emirates night is in store, given the long list of likely absences. The Gunners are set to be without an array of key performers in north London, including midfield star Declan Rice. Sporting’s Away Record: The visitors have won just one of their previous eight Champions League away games. Their sole victory on the road in the league phase came at Athletic Club, who failed to qualify for the playoffs. Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost just one of their previous 23 European home games.

The visitors have won just one of their previous eight Champions League away games. Their sole victory on the road in the league phase came at Athletic Club, who failed to qualify for the playoffs. Arsenal, meanwhile, have lost just one of their previous 23 European home games. Head-to-Head Record: The Premier League club extended its unbeaten record against Sporting to eight games last week. The Portuguese side also hasn’t won away to an English team since March 2005.

Prediction: Arsenal 1–1 Sporting CP

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Sporting CP

Arsenal could be without a long list of key players. | FotMob

The injury news hasn‘t exactly been positive for the Gunners ahead of the second leg, and Arteta will undoubtedly express caution over some of his currently stricken stars, given that an all-important trip to the Etihad beckons.

Declan Rice was among the players who weren’t spotted in training on Tuesday, with Bukayo Saka, Jurriën Timber, Martin Ødegaard and Riccardo Calafiori also absent. This suggests that all five are unlikely to start Wednesday’s game, with roles off the bench possible for those who pass late fitness tests.

Mikel Merino is still out with a foot injury, but Eberechi Eze has recently recovered from a calf problem. Piero Hincapié should make his first start since the international break despite Myles Lewis-Skelly’s accomplished showing against the Cherries.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Sporting CP (4-2-3-1): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Nørgaard, Zubimendi; Dowman, Eze, Martinelli; Gyökeres.

Sporting CP Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Sporting have their captain back. | FotMob

Rui Borges refused to rotate all that much in between this quarterfinal tie, and starting right back Ivan Fresneda, once courted by the Gunners, picked up an injury against Estrela, which means he’s a doubt for the second leg.

Sporting may also be without midfielder João Simões, who started in Lisbon last week but missed the weekend’s win with a knock. However, the visitors will welcome captain Morten Hjulmand back from suspension, and Geovany Quenda is back in action after four months out.

Hjulmand will partner either Hidemasa Morita or Daniel Bragança, Saturday’s match-winner, at the Emirates.

Nuno Santos and Luis Guilherme are still injured,

Sporting CP predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Silva; Vagiannidis, Diomande, Inácio, Araújo; Hjulmand, Bragança; Catamo, Trincão, Pote; Suárez.

What Time Does Arsenal vs. Sporting CP Kick Off?

Location : London, England

: London, England Stadium : Emirates Stadium

: Emirates Stadium Date : Wednesday, April 15

: Wednesday, April 15 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : François Letexier (FRA)

: François Letexier (FRA) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Arsenal vs. Sporting CP on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, HBO Max Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico FOX One

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