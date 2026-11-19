Mikel Arteta pushed Gabriel Martinelli out the door in pursuit of realizing his ambitions for Arsenal. Even though the Gunners didn’t actually secure a left-wing upgrade, failing to capture Vinícius Júnior or Morgan Rogers, it was an indicator that the Gunners will not consider sentiment if it potentially gets in the way of sporting endeavor.

So, it comes as little surprise that Arsenal interest in Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott could come at the expense of one or even two of the players who made significant contributions to last season’s Premier League title and journey to the Champions League final.

According to Sky Sports, Arsenal are “willing to make changes in midfield” if it means beating Liverpool and Chelsea to Scott’s signature.

The 23-year-old’s Bournemouth future appears to be drawing to a close—in a similar way to the Cherries cashing in on Antoine Semenyo by selling to Manchester City midway through last season—and there is understandable interest in a player seen as central to the club becoming established as a force in the top half of the Premier League.

Bournemouth would want as close to £100 million ($131.6 million) as possible for Scott, with a precedent for midfielders set by the summer transfers of Enzo Fernández, Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali.

Bruno Guimarães, Matheus Fernandes and Ayyoud Bouaddi came in slightly cheaper, and Bournemouth could settle for a similar £75–80 million ($98.7–105.3 million) figure before any conditional add-ons or bonuses.

Merino, Zubimendi Could be Sacrificed for Ambition

The Spanish pair have become peripheral figures this season. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

Either way, Arsenal buying another midfielder that could get close to nine figures, having also spent handsomely on Guimarães in August, would mean a necessity to sell.

It isn’t going to be the Brazilian, or Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly or Martin Ødegaard.

But it could very conceivably be Mikel Merino, whose stint as super-sub emergency striker is coming to an end. The Spain international has made 15 appearances across all competitions so far this season but has only started four times—just once in the Premier League. He also hasn’t scored outside of a comfortable Carabao Cup win over Ipswich Town in September.

This month, Merino has also publicly complained about his opportunities.

“Not being on the pitch most of the time isn’t ideal for a player. Arsenal is currently the best team in the world, and it’s very difficult to get minutes,” he said while on Spain duty.

Compatriot Martín Zubimendi might be in a similar boat. Arsenal spent big money on the former Real Sociedad midfielder—although not as much as Scott will cost—less than 18 months ago. He played all 38 Premier League matches last season, starting 34 of them, but suddenly became a bench player in the final weeks of the campaign and hasn’t recovered.

Zubimendi has played fewer minutes than Merino and there is already plenty of transfer speculation about where he could go. Real Madrid is billed as one option for the World Cup winner, with Los Blancos losing out to Barcelona over Rodri. Chelsea, which would mean reuniting with former Real Sociedad B manager Xabi Alonso, is another being rumored.