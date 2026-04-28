Arsenal XI vs. Atletico Madrid—Attacking Changes Necessary: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Arsenal face the daunting trip to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano for their Champions League semifinal first leg with Atlético Madrid on Wednesday.

An intimidating venue which typically proves too frightening for visiting teams, Arsenal are eager to buck that trend as they hunt a positive result to take back to north London for next week’s return.

A place in what would be only a second ever Champions League final for the club is up for grabs, exactly 20 years on from their last appearance in the showpiece event. Mikel Arteta’s men are yet to taste defeat in Europe this term and could yet make history with their first title.

Arteta must get his team selection spot on for a gargantuan encounter, the Gunners buoyed by their 4–0 victory over Atléti in this season’s league phase.

Fresh Injury Issues Arise for Gunners

Kai Havertz was withdrawn early at the weekend. | James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

Arsenal were dealt two injury setbacks during their important 1–0 victory over Newcastle United on Saturday, with Kai Havertz withdrawn in the first half and Eberechi Eze taken off just before the hour mark due to “muscular niggles”.

Arteta could replace Havertz with Viktor Gyökeres and Eze with Gabriel Martinelli in Madrid should either not be medically cleared, while Bukayo Saka might make his first start since the Carabao Cup final after returning from injury at the weekend.

Jurriën Timber and Mikel Merino are still missing, but Riccardo Calafiori could make his comeback. Arteta claimed he was “very close” to featuring in the squad at on Saturday despite his absence.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze.

Mikel Merino, Jurriën Timber, Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz, Eberechi Eze. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1)

Arsenal are set for alterations from Saturday’s win. | FotMob

GK: David Raya—Arsenal’s stopper is certain to come under pressure in a hostile environment. Up against the likes of Julián Alvarez and Antoine Griezmann, the Spaniard will have to be on top form when returning to his homeland.

RB: Cristhian Mosquera—Another journeying back to Spain, Mosquera could replace Ben White as Arteta opts for greater defensive security at the Metropolitano—a tactic that worked well in the quarterfinal second leg with Sporting CP.

CB: William Saliba—Saliba was surprisingly unconvincing against Newcastle forward William Osula at the weekend. The Frenchman’s assignment will be much, much harder in Madrid.

CB: Gabriel—On a night where Arsenal will take a cautious approach, Gabriel’s aerial prowess from set pieces could prove decisive. The Brazilian’s defensive acumen will be tested, too.

LB: Piero Hincapié—Workhorse Giuliano Simeone will make sure Hincapié can’t make too many forays into the final third, while also keeping him honest in his own half.

CM: Martín Zubimendi—Zubimendi only won two of his 11 meetings with Atléti during his Real Sociedad days, and he will have furiously celebrated his old team’s recent Copa del Rey final victory over Diego Simeone’s men.

CM: Declan Rice—Often the man for the big occasion. the unflappable Rice oozes self-assurance on even the grandest of stages. The Englishman’s teammates must follow his example.

RW: Bukayo Saka—Given the importance of Wednesday’s match, Arteta will be tempted to throw Saka straight back into the XI for a first start following his injury recovery.

AM: Martin Ødegaard—With Arsenal crying out for creativity, their skipper must stand tall. Ødegaard can be the beating heart of his side’s push down the stretch, but must improve upon recent performances to do so.

LW: Gabriel Martinelli—Eze declared himself healthy after the Newcastle win, but that self-diagnosis might not be enough to ensure his starting berth. Fortunately, Martinelli has saved his best displays for Europe this season.

ST: Viktor Gyökeres—Havertz appears unlikely to be risked, paving the way for Gyökeres’s return. The Swede scored twice during Arsenal’s league phase thumping of the Spaniards.

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