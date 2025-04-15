Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain: Preview, Predictions, Lineups
Aston Villa host Paris Saint-Germain Tuesday in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinals tie.
PSG dominated the first leg and suffocated Aston Villa at Parc des Princes. Villa did manage to strike first, but two superb goals from Desiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia turned things in favor of the Parisians. Villa would've taken the one goal defeat with the return leg at home, but Nuno Mendes scored in stoppage time to make it a 3–1 final scoreline in favor of PSG. Now, Villa have a mountain to climb to keep their Champions League dreams alive.
Aston Villa won 3–0 the last time they played at home in the Champions League in the round of 16 vs. Club Brugge. The same result would be enough for Unai Emery's side to secure the comeback, but Luis Enrique's PSG aren't Brugge; in fact, they're one of the most in form teams on the planet right now, having lost just one game since the turn of the year.
Despite the clear disadvantage, Villa Park will be rocking and anything can happen on a big European night. Here's everything you need to know before the second leg between Aston Villa and Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League quarterfinals.
What Time Does Aston Villa vs. PSG Kick Off?
- Location: Birmingham, England
- Stadium: Villa Park
- Date: Tuesday, Apr. 15
- Kick-off Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. CET
Current Form (All Competitions)
Aston Villa
Paris Saint-Germain
Southampton 0–3 Aston Villa - 4/12/25
PSG 3–1 Aston Villa - 4/9/25
PSG 1–0 Angers - 4/5/25
Aston Villa 2–1 Nottingham Forest - 4/5/25
Dunkerque 2–4 PSG - 4/1/25
Brighton 0–3 Aston Villa - 4/2/25
Saint-Etienne 1–6 PSG - 3/29/25
Preston 0–3 Aston Villa - 3/30/25
PSG 3-1 Marseille - 3/16/25
How To Watch Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
TNT Sports, MAX
Aston Villa Team News
Leon Bailey and Donyell Malen are the only notable players Emery won't have at his disposal to try and mount the comeback at Villa Park.
After making light work of Southampton in the Premier League last time out, Aston Villa have won nine of their last 10 games across all competitions. Their strong form suggests they could pull off the upset and mount a comeback in front of their home supporters.
Aston Villa will be forced to be more attacking minded than in the first leg, so Ollie Watkins could be deployed from the start so that Marcus Rashford can operate on the left wing. Marco Asensio could also enter the starting lineup looking to make an impact against his former team.
Aston Villa Predicted Lineup vs. Paris Saint-Germain (4-2-3-1): Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, Asensio, Rashford; Watkins
Paris Saint-Germain Team News
Enrique's men will feel confident that they're more than capable of maintaining their advantage in the second leg, especially considering they haven't got any major absentees for the clash, with skipper Marquinhos back available after serving his one-match suspension.
With Aston Villa obligated to take risks in their search for goals, PSG will be hoping to maximize the speed and quality of their front three. Doué, Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembélé were brilliant in the first leg and, against a side that will likely leave open spaces, they'll hope to replicate their stellar performances in the second leg.
PSG didn't have a game over the weekend, so they'll be rested and ready to go for the pivotal return leg looking to make it to the Champions League semifinals for a second consecutive season.
Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3): Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Ruíz; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia
Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain Score Prediction
Despite having a two goal advantage, Enrique's PSG aren't a team designed to sit-back in a defensive low-block. Both teams will look to attack and will have their fair share of chances.
Villa won't go away quietly and will feed off their home support to make it a competitive tie. However, PSG are too potent to contain for 90 minutes and just like they showed at Anfield in the return leg of the round of 16, they're not intimidated by a hostile atmosphere on the road in a big European night.
In the end, PSG will hang on defensively and exploit the spaces Villa will inevitably leave open to punch their tickets to the semifinals.