‘Astonished’—Belgium Gives Heated Response to Balogun’s Red Card Appeal

American fans are rejoicing everywhere, given that U.S. men’s national team star striker Folarin Balogun is now permitted to play in the World Cup round of 16 on Monday night against Belgium. The European foe, however, is furious about the sudden change of plans.

Balogun had controversially received a red card in the 64th minute of the round of 32 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina, issuing a supposedly non-appealable, one-match ban, per FIFA’s rules for the tournament. The incident heavily tainted an otherwise exciting affair, in which the USMNT secured its first knockout win in 24 years and sealed a place in the last 16.

Nevertheless, FIFA employed Article 27 of the governing body’s disciplinary code to reverse the U.S.’s fate. “The implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” FIFA said on its website Sunday, just over 24 hours before kickoff.

The 25-year-old, who has scored three goals in as many games in his tournament debut, will be on the Stars and Stripes’ front line after all, threatening chaos for Belgium’s backline.

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What Did Belgium Say?

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“The Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) is astonished by FIFA's decision to declare suspended United States player Folarin Balogun eligible to play in the USA–Belgium match,” the team said in an official statement.

The federation opted to dispute the matter using FIFA’s own rulebook for the World Cup.

“FIFA bases its decision on Article 27 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. This provision states that the FIFA Disciplinary Committee may decide to suspend the enforcement of a previously imposed disciplinary sanction. However, Article 66.4 of the same FIFA Disciplinary Code clearly provides that a red card (sending-off) automatically results in a suspension for the team's next match, as has been the case for all previous red cards issued during this FIFA World Cup.

“Furthermore, and irrespective of the above, the decision is in direct contradiction with the provisions of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Competition Regulations, as set out in Article 10.5: ‘If a player or team official is sent off as a result of a direct or indirect red card (second caution), they will automatically be suspended from their team's subsequent match. In addition, further sanctions may be imposed.’

“The automatic nature of such a suspension was also explicitly reaffirmed in FIFA World Cup 2026 Circular No. 16, which was distributed to all participating member associations on 12 May 2026.

The same rule is reiterated at every FIFA World Cup 2026 Match Coordination Meeting prior to each match and is included in all FIFA World Cup 2026 workshop presentations.

“In order to safeguard the legitimate rights of all participating teams and to protect the fundamental principles of fair play in our sport, both at this FIFA World Cup and at future editions of the tournament, the RBFA is investigating all potential options.”

It is not yet known if or how Belgium’s challenge will influence FIFA’s decision and Balogun’s right to play on Monday.

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