Atletico Madrid vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Arsenal are two matches away from only their second ever Champions League final, but must overcome Diego Simeone’s wily Atlético Madrid for a shot at the trophy.

The Gunners travel to Spain’s capital for the first leg of the semifinal tie on Wednesday, an arduous journey that seldom yields success for visiting teams. Looking to reach the showpiece event for the first time since 2005–06, Arsenal must temporarily put the Premier League title race to the back of their minds, instead focusing squarely on taking a result from Madrid back to north London.

Arsenal are still to lose in this season’s Champions League and have navigated knockout battles with Bayer Leverkusen and Sporting CP so far. Their perfect league phase campaign included a meeting with Atléti, in which Mikel Arteta’s team ran out emphatic 4–0 victors on their own patch.

Things will be significantly tougher at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano, however. Atléti have beaten Tottenham Hotspur and, more impressively, Barcelona during this year’s knockout phase, and have been able to rest players regularly in La Liga over recent weeks. Having thrice finished Champions League runners-up, including twice in the past 12 years, could this finally be their year?

Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Atléti Edge Hard-Fought First Leg

Atléti will be brimming with belief. | Guille Martinez/f22photo/NurPhoto/Getty Images)

Atléti’s form is not particularly inspiring following seven defeats from their last nine matches, including a heartbreaking Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad, but many of those losses have come with heavily rotated teams in La Liga. When fielding a more familiar lineup at the weekend, they returned to winning ways by beating Athletic Club 3–2.

Simeone’s men have heaps of knockout experience in the Champions League and their tremendous home record means Arsenal are in for an incredibly awkward evening in Madrid.

The Gunners ended their three-game winless run at the weekend with the tense 1–0 win over struggling Newcastle United, but there are signs that the pressure is getting to them. Their generally uninspiring football and recent wobbles hand Atléti encouragement.

Neither side will blow the other away during a cagey first leg, but it could be Los Rojiblancos who sneak a crucial advantage ahead of the return leg in England.

Home advantage : Atléti are fantastic on their own turf. Their quarterfinal second leg defeat to Barcelona was a first home loss in the knockout phase of the Champions League since 1997, and they have generally been unflappable at the Metropolitano this season. In La Liga, they have won 14 out of 17 at the stadium, compared to just four from 16 on their travels.

: Atléti are fantastic on their own turf. Their quarterfinal second leg defeat to Barcelona was a first home loss in the knockout phase of the Champions League since 1997, and they have generally been unflappable at the Metropolitano this season. In La Liga, they have won 14 out of 17 at the stadium, compared to just four from 16 on their travels. Arsenal uncertainty : The Gunners secured a critical victory on Saturday in their hunt for a first league title in over two decades, but it was another nervy display. Their attacking play remains labored, injuries continue to cause issues and fatigue could be an issue following six matches in April already. This is not the same team that thrashed Atléti back in October.

: The Gunners secured a critical victory on Saturday in their hunt for a first league title in over two decades, but it was another nervy display. Their attacking play remains labored, injuries continue to cause issues and fatigue could be an issue following six matches in April already. This is not the same team that thrashed Atléti back in October. Prolific Atléti: While Arsenal have failed to score more than one in any of their past seven games, Atléti have been flying in front of goal—even in defeat. They have scored seven in their last three matches and haven’t blanked since early March, meaning they’re likely to find a way past a stubborn Arsenal defense.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–1 Arsenal

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

Simeone has some key decisions to make. | FotMob

Simeone is sweating on the fitness of several first-teamers for Arsenal’s visit. While Pablo Barrios and José María Giménez are both certain to sit out the first leg, there are still hopes that London-born Ademola Lookman and center back Dávid Hancko can overcome fitness concerns.

Julián Alvarez was an unused substitute in the win over Athletic due to a minor injury, but the Argentine is expected to start from the off against Arsenal—likely replacing weekend goalscorer Alexander Sørloth.

USMNT star Johnny Cardoso could replace Barrios, who picked up his thigh injury at the weekend, but Marcos Llorente is also a candidate to come into the midfield, with Nahuel Molina then moving to right back. Thiago Almada is once again available after being suspended for the Athletic clash.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-4-2): Musso; Molina, Le Normand, Lenglet, Ruggeri; Simeone, Llorente, Koke, González; Griezmann, Alvarez.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Atlético Madrid

Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyökeres might come into the team. | FotMob

Arsenal are certain to be without Jurriën Timber and long-term absentee Mikel Merino for Wednesday’s game, but weekend injuries to Eberechi Eze and Kai Havertz further limit Arteta’s options.

Eze is likely to make the trip to Madrid after being withdrawn as a precaution, but things are less clear for Havertz following his muscle injury. Gabriel Martinelli and Viktor Gyökeres could replace the forward duo in Madrid.

Riccardo Calafiori was expected to feature against Newcastle, but didn’t make the squad. The Italian remains a doubt as a result.

Cristhian Mosquera could come in for Ben White at right back, marking a return to Spain, while Bukayo Saka appears likely to start after making his comeback against Newcastle.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapié; Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Martinelli; Gyökeres.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Wednesday, April 29

: Wednesday, April 29 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Danny Makkelie (NED)

: Danny Makkelie (NED) VAR: Dennis Johan Higler (NED)

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

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