Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Real Madrid‘s trip to Atlético Madrid headlines the weekend’s action as the fierce foes each search for a third consecutive La Liga victory.

Just two points separate the city rivals ahead of Sunday’s clash at the Metropolitano. Los Blancos have managed five wins from six at the start of José Mourinho’s second stint at the helm, while Diego Simeone’s men have commenced their league campaign by collecting 13 out of a possible 18 points.

Both clubs are playing catch-up to table-toppers Barcelona early in the title race, adding an extra layer of pressure to the upcoming duel. Of course, clinching bragging rights is just as important, especially with this being the final outing before the upcoming international break.

While Real Madrid have dominated this fixture over the past 243 iterations, they were humbled at the Metropolitano last season. An astonishing 5–2 defeat left them licking their wounds and extended their winless run at the venue to six matches.

Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Score Prediction

Honors Even in Ferocious Affair

The Madrid derby often produces fireworks. | Antonio Villalba/Real Madrid/Getty Images

The winner of this fixture typically hinges on where it’s staged. At the Bernabéu, Real Madrid rarely miss a beat, while it’s Atléti who have triumphed in the bulk of recent battles at the Metropolitano.

With neither side currently operating at their peak and both desperate to avoid defeat, perhaps the points will be shared come the fulltime whistle. No matter the outcome, one can expect a flurry of goal-mouth action.

There have been 38 goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the teams across all competitions and only one clean sheet in that period. With the attacking weapons at Real MadrId’s disposal in particular, there should be no shortage of entertainment.

Mourinho’s arsenal of glitzy forwards will torment Atléti, but issues in midfield and defense for the record European champions will offer their hosts encouragement. Having scored seven times in their last two outings, Los Rojiblancos will be brimming with confidence in the final third.

Atléti’s fortress : Atléti have lost just one of their last nine home games against Real Madrid, but their stellar home form isn’t confined to this fixture. Simeone has suffered just six defeats in his last 60 La Liga matches at the Metropolitano.

: Atléti have lost just one of their last nine home games against Real Madrid, but their stellar home form isn’t confined to this fixture. Simeone has suffered just six defeats in his last 60 La Liga matches at the Metropolitano. Goals galore : Scoring has been no issue for both Madrid giants this season. Los Blancos have fired 17 goals past their six league opponents to date, while Atléti have mustered 14 goals of their own.

: Scoring has been no issue for both Madrid giants this season. Los Blancos have fired 17 goals past their six league opponents to date, while Atléti have mustered 14 goals of their own. Eyes on the second half: There should be plenty of excitement after the break at the Metropolitano. Atléti have conceded all six of their league goals in the second half of matches, while Real Madrid have scored four times in the 90th minute or later this term.

Prediction: Atlético Madrid 2–2 Real Madrid

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Real Madrid

Julián Alvarez may have to settle for a spot on the bench.

Julian Álvarez missed morale-boosting victories over Real Sociedad and Osasuna through injury, but the wantaway Argentina international has now returned to team training. Whether he features from the start or off the bench remains to be seen.

There will be late assessments of Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sørloth, both of whom are significant doubts for the derby.

If Alvarez doesn’t make the starting XI, then a double act of Jonathan David and Ademola Lookman is expected to lead the line after a strong showing against Osasuna. Álex Baena and Lee Kang-in should provide attacking support from the wings.

Jan Oblak is bound to be busy in between the sticks, while Cristian Romero and Álex Grimaldo will get their first taste of the Madrid derby in defense.

Atlético Madrid predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid (4-4-2): Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Le Normand, Grimaldo; Lee, Koke, Hjulmand, Baena; David, Lookman.

A fearsome forward quartet will torment Atléti.

Real Madrid are still without three long-term absentees in Éder Militão, Rodrygo and Ferland Mendy, but Mourinho otherwise has a clean bill of health for the derby.

He shouldn’t make too many alterations from the victory over Elche, although Arda Güler might be the unfortunate player sacrificed to accommodate Jude Bellingham in the starting lineup.

Denzel Dumfries is another who could come back into the team, replacing Trent Alexander-Arnold at right back, while Bernardo Silva is pushing for a start in the midfield double pivot ahead of Aurélien Tchouaméni and Federico Valverde.

Yan Diomande should retain his place after an electric display midweek, while Kylian Mbappé will lead the line seeking to add to his eight goals this season.

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Atlético Madrid (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Dumfries, Konaté, Huijsen, Cucurella; Valverde, Tchouaméni; Diomande, Bellingham, Vinícius Jr.; Mbappé.

What Time Does Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Metropolitano Stadium

: Metropolitano Stadium Date : Sunday, Sept. 20

: Sunday, Sept. 20 Kick-off Time : 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST

: 10:15 a.m. ET / 7:15 a.m. PT / 3:15 p.m. BST Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

How to Watch Atlético Madrid vs. Real Madrid on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+, ESPN App, fuboTV Canada TSN Premium, TSN5 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Premier Sports 1, Premier Sports Player