Atletico Madrid XI vs. Arsenal—Dilemma Up Front: Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Atlético Madrid must utilize home advantage during their Champions League semifinal first leg with Premier League leaders Arsenal on Wednesday night.

Having bypassed Tottenham Hotspur and Barcelona en route to the last four, Spain’s last remaining contender for the European crown must once again face north London opposition to make their fourth ever final. The wait for an elusive Champions League title continues.

Atléti were thumped 4–0 by Arsenal earlier this season, but a battle at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano makes for an entirely different proposition. Diego Simeone’s men most likely need a positive result to keep their dream alive ahead of next week’s second leg in England.

Julián Alvarez Shrugs Off Injury Concern

Julián Alvarez was an unused sub at the weekend. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The encouraging news for Atléti comes in their forward line. Having been an unused substitute in the recent 3–2 win over Athletic Club in La Liga due to a minor fitness issue, Julián Alvarez has insisted he’s at “100 per cent” ahead of Arsenal’s visit.

The Argentine appears likely to displace the unfortunate Alexander Sørloth, who scored twice at the weekend. Atléti are still sweating on the fitness of fellow attacker Ademola Lookman, however, the influential winter recruit a doubt after sustaining an injury in the Copa del Rey final defeat to Real Sociedad.

Nicolás González is likely to come in for the Nigeria international, but there will be no place in the squad for Pablo Barrios or José María Giménez. Center back Dávid Hancko is also a doubt to feature.

⚠️ Key absentees, doubts: Pablo Barrios, José María Giménez, Ademola Lookman, Dávid Hancko.

Pablo Barrios, José María Giménez, Ademola Lookman, Dávid Hancko. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-4-2

Atlético Madrid Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-4-2)

There will be changes from the weekend win. | FotMob

GK: Juan Musso—Jan Oblak’s decline this season has resulted in Musso’s promotion to the lineup. The Argentine started both quarterfinal legs and the Copa del Rey final as Simeone puts faith in his compatriot.

RB: Nahuel Molina—With Marcos Llorente likely moving back into central midfield on Wednesday, Molina will face up against the likes of Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and/or Leandro Trossard.

CB: Robin Le Normand—Having been rested for the bulk of recent matches with Elche and Athletic Club, Le Normand enters the first leg refreshed for his battle with Viktor Gyökeres.

CB: Clément Lenglet—The center back has already faced former clubs Tottenham and Barcelona in the knockout phase, and he’s likely to earn the nod against Arsenal given Giménez’s absence and question marks over Hancko’s availability.

LB: Matteo Ruggeri—There has been much chopping and changing in the backline during recent months, but Ruggeri’s place has generally been assured. The Italian could be tasked with stifling Bukayo Saka on Wednesday.

RM: Giuliano Simeone—The manager’s son has been in eye-catching form on the right-hand side this season, producing 16 goal contributions across all competitions. Equally impressive is his work rate out of possession.

CM: Marcos Llorente—Llorente’s speed and athleticism will be required to help Atléti win the midfield battle up against Martín Zubimendi and Declan Rice.

CM: Koke—The one-club man is closing in on 750 appearances for Atléti and few deserve a Champions League title more than the ever-consistent Spaniard. He remains an essential cog in the Simeone machine at 34 years of age.

LM: Nicolás González—Lookman will start if deemed fit enough, but González is waiting in the wings. The Argentine is yet to score or assist in the Champions League this term, though, blanking in 11 appearances.

ST: Antoine Griezmann—The departing Frenchman missed a shot at silverware in the Copa del Rey final and will be desperate to bow out by finally delivering Atléti the Champions League title.

ST: Julián Alvarez—Alvarez, who has been linked with Arsenal, will cause a stubborn Gunners defense all manner of issues alongside Griezmann. The diminutive duo wreak havoc with their intelligent positioning and technical class.

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