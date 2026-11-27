Despite being “available” and open to a transfer, Manchester United are reportedly uninterested in signing Monaco’s U.S. striker Folarin Balogun this winter.

It’s a curious stance given the financial restrictions imposed on the club and Mauricio Pochettino’s long-standing affection for his World Cup star.

United’s need for a new center forward is clear. Pochettino is thought to be prioritizing recruitment in that area of the pitch above and beyond even defensive reinforcements for the team with the largest tally of goals conceded in Europe’s top five leagues. It has been claimed that United have no more than £50 million ($65.5 million) to spend on January recruits, dramatically limiting the targets available to a club with United’s ambitions.

Even though Balogun stands out among this shallow pool of targets, United are “not expected to be in for him,” according to The Athletic. Monaco would be “open” to sell and the player himself has expressed a public desire to leave in January, but the Red Devils are “looking elsewhere.”

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Man Utd Turn Down Intriguing Bargain Option

There will be no United States reunion. | Alex Livesey/FIFA/Getty Images

On the surface, Balogun ticks a lot of boxes. The USMNT star was on the cusp of sealing a £40 million ($52.4 million) move to Everton over the summer before a myriad of external factors forced a late rethink. He fits the budget.

The Toffees were attracted to Balogun thanks in no small part to his excellent form for Pochettino’s U.S. side at the World Cup, where he scored three times before getting sucked into a red card scandal involving FIFA president Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pochettino was merely building on the foundations Balogun had laid at club level for Monaco. The Arsenal academy graduate rattled in 19 goals across all competitions last season while also offering a prodigious work rate off the ball.

Balogun is industrious and dexterous. | MarkStats

Balogun was one of only four Ligue 1 regulars to rank in or above the 90th percentile for non-penalty expected goals and high defensive actions during the 2025–26 campaign. Gonçalo Ramos, who became AC Milan’s most expensive recruit of all time last summer, and his former Paris Saint-Germain teammate turned £123 million ($161.1 million) Liverpool signing, Bradley Barcola, were also part of that exclusive group.

Unlike those two marquee forwards, Balogun didn’t get his move over the summer, and unless there is a change of heart at Old Trafford, he won’t be getting a move to Manchester in 2027.

Alternative Strikers for Man Utd to Consider

Evanilson may be too expensive. | Robin Jones/AFC Bournemouth/Getty Images

Buying strikers is always a daunting proposition, and the inherent uncertainty of the January market only exacerbates those difficulties. Options for United are limited.

The dream target with any whisper of realism about him would be Bournemouth’s Evanilson. A scrappy scurrier who gratefully gobbles up the errors he has invariably forced is exactly the sort of profile Pochettino could get behind, particularly with a proven Premier League track record. Convincing the Cherries to part ways with their top scorer may not be so straightforward—although not quite impossible.

As talented as Evanilson is, he is not the brightest jewel in the crown on the south coast. If United can frame the Brazilian’s exit as a way of extending stays for Rayan and Alex Scott, Bournemouth may be inclined to at least listen to an offer.

United have tended to shop within domestic waters in recent years, which is perhaps why links to Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta have persisted throughout his indifferent spells of form and injury woes. Everton’s Thierno Barry is enjoying a rich vein of form in a team even more innately blunted than United, although his standing as the club’s only senior striker makes him almost unsellable.

Should the Red Devils venture beyond English shores, there is inherently more risk involved. Take the case of Gustavo Varela as a prime example. The 21-year-old Portugal call-up has been lighting up Serie A with Monza after a burst of 11 goals from as many league games. A glut of European clubs have already been tentatively linked, yet this is a youngster with less than two full seasons of top-flight European action to his name. Throwing him into this meat grinder that is modern Manchester United would almost be an act of gross negligence.

RB Leipzig’s 24-year-old Rômulo is slightly more experienced but comes with the question marks which hang over all Bundesliga attackers; namely, can they replicate such output against sides that actually try to defend?

With such dwindling alternatives, it makes United’s snub of Balogun all the more curious.