Former Fringe La Masia Star on Cusp of ‘Dream Contract’ at Barcelona

Fermín López is blossoming into one of the world’s elite attacking midfielders and reports suggest Barcelona have already reached a verbal agreement with the La Masia graduate on a contract extension that will keep him at the club until 2031.

Barcelona ramped up negotiations with López’s entourage and came to an agreement on a contract renewal on Monday, per Mundo Deportivo. The new deal is said to include significantly improved terms for the rising star, as well as an exit clause worth €500 million ($598 million) that shields him from potential suitors.

Chelsea tried to poach López away from Catalonia during the final days of the 2025 summer transfer window, but López opted against a move to Stamford Bridge, admitting his “priority has always been Barcelona.”

After being used mostly as a backup last season, López has become a regular in Hansi Flick’s XI. The energetic midfielder has appeared in 25 games for Barcelona this season and has already amassed more goal contributions than he did through the entirety of 2024–25.

Fermín López has become an essential part of Barcelona’s attack. | Urbanandsport/NurPhotoGetty Images

López has registered 10 goals and 10 assists this season across all competitions—with nine of those coming since the start of 2026. Lamine Yamal is the only other La Liga player to have reached double digit goals and assists in all competitions this term.

After making his Barça debut under Xavi Hernández in Aug. 2023, López furthered his development under Hansi Flick. Now at 22 years old, the Spain international is starting to showcase just how prolific of a player he can become, unquestionably earning a deserved renewal.

However, as López himself revealed, his journey to become an undisputed La Masia gem wasn’t always straightforward during his academy days.

López Reveals He Once Considered Leaving La Masia

Fermín López (second from left to right) is one of the many La Masia graduates in Barcelona’s current squad. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhotoGetty Images

López revealed in a recent interview that his path through Barcelona’s famous academy wasn’t always smooth. The Spaniard joined La Masia in 2016 when he was still very much a boy needing to develop physically. When he was 15, López struggled because of his short height and that resulted in intense self-doubt.

“I felt inferior to my teammates and I didn’t play,” López told Mundo Deportivo. “So there was a moment where I said ‘I’m going home,’ and I used to cry at La Masia and I was having a terrible time.

“Sometimes I thought about going home and leaving it all. I had to become stronger and I think that’s helped me a lot.”

López eventually signed his first professional contract ahead of the 2022–23 season and was immediately sent on loan to Linares Deportivo in Spain’s third division. There, the attacking midfielder flourished and Xavi demanded he became part of Barcelona’s senior team a season later.

Fermín López spent one season on loan with third-tier side Linares Deportivo. | IMAGO /AFLOSPORT

Exactly one year after López played his final game for Linares, he was included in Luis de la Fuente’s Spain national team squad for the 2024 Euros following an 11-goal debut season with Barcelona.

Although López didn’t play a single minute in the Euros, later that summer he stole the shown with six goals in six games—including a brace in the final—at the 2024 Paris Olympics, earning player of the tournament honors as Spain defeated host nation France to win the gold medal.

Fast forward two years and the player that was once ready to leave it all is a crucial part of Barcelona’s silverware ambitions and is on the cusp of announcing a new deal with his boyhood club through 2031.

López is more than holding his own playing against and alongside some of the best players in the world. However, he also revealed he’d be more than willing to see his role for Barcelona diminish if it meant the club completed his personal dream transfer.

López Wants Lionel Messi, Barcelona Reunion

Lionel Messi continues to be idolized by young Barcelona players.} | Lluis Gene/AFP/Getty Images

When asked to put himself in Deco’s shoes as Barcelona’s sporting director, López had a very clear answer in mind when it comes to which player he’d want to sign to reinforce Flick’s side.

“If I could sign anyone, I’d sign Messi,” López said. “He also plays as a No. 10, but if they bench me for Messi then so be it.”

López has been open about his love for Barcelona’s greatest player of all time, revealing he used to have Messi memorabilia all over his house when he was younger. As recently as the summer of 2024, López revealed he still considered Messi as the best player in the world despite the Argentine’s move to MLS.

For now, though, it doesn’t seem like Messi threatening López’s spot in Barcelona’s lineup is a realistic prospect, meaning he’ll continue to feature prominently in Flick’s XI barring any unforeseen circumstances.

If López continues his tremendous start to 2026, then he’ll be essential in Barcelona‘s pursuit of championship glory. He’s also expected to make his maiden FIFA World Cup appearance in the summer.

In such an exiting period of his career, López has his objectives clearly set. “Between winning the World Cup or the Champions League I can’t choose,” López said. “I want to win both.”

