Barcelona Are Back on 1:1 Spending Rules But the Same Problems Persist

Barcelona are reported to have offered assurance to Anthony Gordon that he will be registered in time for the club’s first La Liga match of the season—against Elche later this month.

A late scramble to cut costs and create spending room has defined each of the last few summers for the Spanish champions. Marcus Rashford wasn’t registered to play in La Liga until the day of last season’s opener, while Barcelona had previously got into all kinds of mess over Dani Olmo’s registration, which ended up being revoked by La Liga midseason.

Gordon was the first transfer Barcelona signed off this summer, announced in late May two weeks prior to the 2026 World Cup commencing. But completing a transfer is not the same as La Liga registration, in compliance with all financial and spending rules.

The Englishman hasn’t been assigned a jersey number—neither has fellow new arrival Karim Adeyemi—which is an obvious tell that his registration is still waiting. Even being back on 1:1 spending rules—the power to spend every euro the club makes—requires careful budgeting.

SPORT reports that Gordon’s representatives visited Barcelona this week to “discuss” the business of his transfer with the sporting director Deco’s office. It turns out players are being registered one by one, starting with those in last season’s squad.

Ronald Araújo will have to be deregistered now that he has joined Liverpool on loan, which should at least create spending room. Ferran Torres is on course to join Paris Saint-Germain, while Marc Casadó and Héctor Fort won’t be registered at all as they prepare to leave. Roony Bardghji’s injury also means another space in the squad can be saved.

It points to Barcelona having the financial capacity to register Gordon sooner rather than later. Adeyemi would likely be the next registered, but the club would also still need enough spending power to be able to bring back João Cancelo and also land Rodri as well.

What Barcelona Jersey Number Will Gordon Get?

Gordon cannot keep his old Newcastle number. | George Wood/UEFA/Getty Images

La Liga clubs must assign first-team registered players a jersey from 1–25 each season. Those whose registration is officially held by the club’s B team can still play senior matches and wear higher shirt numbers. Teenage winger Jesse Bisiwu might end up registered as a B team player if there isn’t sufficient first-team space, but Gordon and Adeyemi are senior recruits.

Due to both confirmed and expected departures, a number of shirt numbers will be available.

Right now, nobody wears numbers 2, 4, 9, 12 or 14. If Torres leaves, then his No. 7 jersey becomes available. From Casadó’s anticipated departure and Bardghji’s de-registration through injury, then numbers 17 and 19 would also be vacant.

None of those carry any real personal significance for Gordon, who has worn 10 on his back at both Everton and Newcastle United. He briefly sported Newcastle’s 8 when he first joined the club in January 2023, while his breakthrough at Everton came wearing 42, and then 24.

At Barcelona, 10 is a sacred number because of Lionel Messi’s history with the jersey and is now fittingly worn by Lamine Yamal. But the No. 7 shirt is one that would very much suit a winger like Gordon and a digit he has at least worn for England’s national team in the past.

At Barcelona, 7 doesn’t have the same kind of mystique and history it does for other clubs, particularly not in the 21st century. Luís Figo’s legacy was destroyed when he joined Real Madrid in 2000, while most other wearers since have proven short-lived or unsuccessful.

It potentially reduces the burden of expectation on Gordon as he embarks on a challenging new chapter of his career.