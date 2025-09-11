Barcelona's Best XI After 2025 Summer Transfer Window
The summer transfer window is finally over and there’s perhaps no one happier than Barcelona manager Hansi Flick.
After incessant talk all summer of Barcelona’s economic troubles and their inability to sign and register players, the off-field noise will make way for the actual performance on the pitch.
The arrivals of Joan García, Marcus Rashford and Roony Bardghji, plus the painful departure of Iñigo Martínes and a number of other fringe players, paint the final picture of Barcelona’s 2025 summer window.
Barça’s squad is not too dissimilar to the one that conquered the first domestic treble in club history a season ago, but competition for playing time and significant roles will be fierce.
With talent in every area and hopes of continuing to build a new era of Barcelona dominance, here’s Sports Illustrated’s pick for Barcelona’s strongest starting XI now that the transfer window is over.
Barcelona's Best XI After Summer Transfer Window
GK: Joan García
The only summer signing to be included in Barça’s strongest XI, Joan García is the future of Barcelona between the sticks, one that’s unquestionably bright.
The former Espanyol goalkeeper had the most saves in La Liga a season ago and saved his side from relegation. At 24 years old, he’s maturing into one of the best shot-stoppers in the world, showcasing incredible reflexes but also exuding confidence in his ability to make otherworldly saves.
With club captain Marc-André ter Stegen continuing to battle injuries entering his mid-thirties and with Wojciech Szczęsny as backup, enjoying life in Barcelona after being retired this time last year, García has already started to prove why the future begins now.
RB: Jules Koundé
Jules Koundé arrived in Barcelona in 2022 as a center back, viewed as the replacement for Gerard Piqué. The Frenchman was up-and-down early in his career with the club, eventually prompting former Barça manager Xavi Hernández to start experimenting with him as a right back. Then everything changed.
Under Flick, Koundé has been deployed exclusively at right back and he’s become one of the world’s best in the position. He’s a ferocious man-marker with underrated speed that allows him to track back and defend in space. On the ball, he’s impervious to pressure and he’s constantly clarifying possessions from his the back line.
If he hadn’t gotten injured during the tail-end of last season, no player would’ve featured more for Barcelona in Flick’s debut term.
CB: Eric García
Who would’ve thought Eric García would become a Flick favorite? Two summers ago, he was sent on loan to Girona after failing to impress in his first two seasons after joining from Manchester City.
The Catalan native has become Flick’s Swiss army knife, constantly deployed in different positions depending on what the team needs. Right now, following the unexpected departure of Iñigo Martínez, Barcelona need a center back.
Ronald Araújo is perhaps the more obvious choice, but García has vastly outperformed the Uruguayan since the start of last season. García’s clarity with the ball is perfectly catered for Barça’s playing style and he’s also matured into a very well-rounded defender, with his aerial game standing out.
Through three games this season, García has started every one. That trend should continue moving forward.
CB: Pau Cubarsí
There’s perhaps no center back in the world with more potential than Pau Cubarsí. The manner in which he plays sometimes makes you forget he’s still only 18-years-old.
The La Masia graduate has an innate understanding of his position rare for his tender age. He’s a composed, methodical and shrewd defender that appears to know where the ball is going even before the opponent passes it. Yet, his greatest attribute might be how comfortable he is on the ball, with a gifted passing range that allows him to start attacks from deep.
Make no mistake about it, Cubarsí is a penciled-in starter for Barça not only for this season, but perhaps for the next decade.
LB: Alejandro Balde
Replacing Jordi Alba seemed like an impossible task on paper, then Alejandro Balde rose through La Masia and the Catalans struck gold, seamlessly transitioning from a club legend to one of the best young left backs in the sport.
Balde owns the entirety of Barcelona’s left flank, running up and down the pitch and looking just as comfortable on either end. He’s a modern day fullback that makes the live of those around him easier.
If injuries allow him, there’s a high chance 2025–26 is his best season yet.
CM: Frenkie de Jong
Few players are more scrutinized among Barcelona fans than Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman started off his career with Barcelona with impressive performances upon arrival in 2019, but then, like the rest of the team, his form dipped in the coming years, prompting many to call for his exit.
However, after recovering from an ankle injury and making his debut under Flick, De Jong played his best six months as a Barça player to begin 2025. He constantly anchors the midfield and even drops into defense to balance an otherwise very attacking side.
He’s built a magnificent partnership with Pedri in Flick’s midfield pivot and he’s earned his way to becoming a habitual wearer of the captain’s armband.
CM: Pedri
If Barcelona were an orchestra, Pedri would be its conductor. Los Blaugranas play to the rhythm Pedri dictates, plain and simple.
It’s hard to quantify the impact Pedri has on Barcelona, but he’s arguably the most important player on the team. He’s the first name in the lineup, which was evidenced last season when he led Barça in appearances with 59.
He’s the best central midfielder in the world and if you watch him play, he’s truly the perfect blend of Xavi and Andrés Iniesta—though he’s more reminiscent of the latter.
RW: Lamine Yamal
The most talented player to come out of La Masia since Lionel Messi is now the heir to both the Argentine and his iconic No. 10 shirt.
Lamine Yamal is pure electricity, the most exciting player in the world right now. At just 18 years old, he’s spent the last two seasons embarrassing defenders across La Liga and Europe.
There’s not much to say that hasn’t already been said about Barcelona’s starting right winger. Through three games this season, he already has two goals, as many assists and leads La Liga with 18 successful dribbles.
There’s no denying it, he’s got the potential to be an all-time great.
AM: Dani Olmo
Dani Olmo gets the nod as Barcelona’s attacking midfielder, but he needs to consistently deliver what he’s shown only in flashes since he joined the club last summer.
When healthy and in-form, Olmo offers something no other player can. He’s a masterful line-breaker, capable of operating in extremely tight spaces beautifully, either to get away from his man, to pick a pass from nowhere or to unleash a strike. At his best, no player on the team is a better option centrally in the final third to break down a low block, which is how most of Barça’s opponents set up.
Injuries have always been synonimous with Olmo and have resulted in him never really getting into rhythm with Barcelona. He better hope that changes or Marcus Rashford and, primarily, Fermín López can seriously challenge his place in the lineup.
RW: Raphinha
Many wanted Raphinha to leave Barcelona last summer to make room for Nico Williams on the left wing. Then, the Brazilian produced one of the most prolific statistical seasons of any Barcelona player not named Lionel Messi.
With 34 goals and 25 assists, plus one of the greatest individual seasons in Champions League history, Raphinha went from being unwanted to a Ballon d’Or favorite. Now, he’s also emerged as one of the biggest leaders of this young Barça side.
Whether it’s on the left wing or with Flick experimenting with him through the middle, Raphinha is an untouchable in the XI.
ST: Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski refuses to let Father Time win. At 37 years old, the Polish striker is coming off a 40-goal season and remains one of the deadliest finishers in the game.
Injuries have hindered Lewandowski in recent months, but there’s no question he can still deliver at the highest level and Barcelona benefit from having such a menacing box presence. Although Ferran Torres is doing his best to carve himself a place in the XI, Lewandowski still has the edge after the level he showed a season ago.
Entering the final year of his contract, this could very well be the last hurrah of one of the best center forwards of the 21st century.