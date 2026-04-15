Barcelona’s Biggest Issue Under Hansi Flick Laid Bare After Champions League Exit

Barcelona are out of the Champions League after falling to Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals. In the aftermath of the elimination, Hansi Flick’s growingly fragile defensive system has been targeted as the main culprit.

Flick installed a bold defensive high line upon arrival to Barcelona, where defenders are instructed to play near or even inside the opposition’s halfway line. Employed well, the system helps Barça catch opponents offside routinely and also meshes brilliantly with an aggressive high-press that allows the team to recover the ball in dangerous areas.

The downside, though, is that if the system is figured out and opponents are able to stay onside when a ball is played behind the backline, there’s nothing but acres of grass separating rival attackers from a one-on-one situation against the goalkeeper.

Flick’s system worked well for the most part in his debut term in Catalonia, but in 2025–26 it was categorically exposed. The Catalans seemingly conceded the same type of goal every game, until Ademola Lookman’s strike for Atlético condemned Barça to an 11th straight year without a European title.

The problem was only exasperated due to Barcelona’s underwhelming cast of defenders, something the team has failed to properly address during the Flick era.

The Need For Elite Defenders

Narural left back Gerard Martín has played over 2,000 minutes at center back this season. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/DeFodi/Getty Images

As exciting as 19-year-old Pau Cubarsí’s potential is, he’s still too green to be the leader of a defense comprised of Eric García, an out-of-confidence Ronald Araújo and converted fullback Gerard Martín, especially in a system that forces them to live on a knife’s edge.

The failure to replace Iñigo Martínez looms large, and for former Barcelona star Thierry Henry, significant reinforcements are needed.

“This Barça desperately needs top-level defenders,” Henry said on CBS Sports. “We can talk about the referee all night, but we also have to do self-criticism and here there are many things to improve and they must do it. If nothing changes, in the next ten years we will continue to see the same thing and it’s a shame.

“Playing with a defensive line forward in these big European games, with this type of defensive approach, everything is complicated. I’ve been saying it for two years: this Barça offers opportunities to the opponent even when they dominate and so it’s very difficult to get through the knockout rounds.

“[Barcelona] can’t aspire to stay at this level without first-class stability. I’m sorry, but this team desperately needs elite centre-backs next season. If you don’t have the stamina or agility to cover that space, you’re exposing yourself to a real nightmare.

“This is not just a bad night, it is a structural problem that needs an immediate solution.”

Flick Must Embrace Defensive Change

Eric García was sent off in the second leg vs. Atlético. | Guillermo Martinez/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Apart from conceding the most goals in the Champions League over the past two seasons, Flick’s defensive system leaves little room for correction, which has led to a number of red cards for denying opponents of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

The refusal to adjust a broken system left many disappointed, including former Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, who viciously slammed the lack of adjustments.

“I’m disappointed in this team, especially with the way their defense plays,” Umtiti told RMC. “Because in two [quarterfinal] games they received two red cards. They get into trouble and it almost always ends the same way. And you realize that yes, they play with a high line, but you realize that every time there’s an [attacking] action from rivals, they arrive late and it costs them and it ends with a red card. This can’t be.

“This puts them in a difficult situation, because I think that if both games were played 11 vs. 11, Barcelona would’ve won both games, so I’m a little disappointed.”

Araújo, García and Cubarsí have all been showed two red cards over the past two Champions League seasons, with the latter pair adding their second in the tie against Atlético. The signs that Barcelona’s vulnerable defensive system would lead to their eventual downfall were crystal clear.

Bringing in world-class defensive reinforcements and Flick adopting a more pragmatic defensive approach—especially in knockout rounds—is desperately needed. If Barcelona don’t fix their biggest issue, then history is bound to repeat itself in 2026–27.

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