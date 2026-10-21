Barcelona’s Champions League Misery Made Worse by Significant Injury Blow

Barcelona endured their first defeat of the season against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, but they also lost Dani Olmo for a month after tests confirmed he suffered an adductor injury.

The Catalans fell to a painful 4–2 defeat against the reigning holders in the Champions League on Tuesday night, ending a brilliant run of 11 consecutive wins to start the 2026–27 season.

Olmo featured from the start for Barcelona at the Parc des Princes and looked sharp until he limped off the pitch in the 27th minute while the game was still scoreless.

Injuries have been synonymous with Olmo over the years even before he landed in Catalonia in the summer of 2024. After enjoying a mostly injury-free 2026, the playmaker is now bound for another considerable spell on the sidelines.

When Will Dani Olmo Return From Adductor Injury?

Dani Olmo (bottom) injured himself after colliding with Vitinha. | Franck Fife/AFP/Getty Images

While fighting for a loose ball, Olmo injured himself when he collided with Vitinha and landed awkwardly after taking a significant blow to the adductor. The 28-year-old stayed on the ground for a prolonged period until he exited the pitch gingerly and was replaced by Fermín López.

Additional tests carried out in the following hours revealed the extent of his injury, as Barcelona released a statement confirming Olmo will be out until at least the November international break.

“Tests carried out confirm that Dani Olmo is suffering from an injury to his left adductor muscle as a consequence of a collision with an opponent during the game against Paris Saint-Germain,” the statement said. “The player is expected to be out for around a month.”

The attacking midfielder will be sidelined during a busy portion of the campaign, with marquee La Liga and Champions League fixtures on the schedule over the next four weeks. The first match Olmo will miss is none other than the first El Clásico of the season when Real Madrid visit the Camp Nou on Sunday—but other big games also loom on the horizon.

The Games Dani Olmo Could Miss With Adductor Injury

Date Rival Competition Oct. 25, 2026 Real Madrid (H) La Liga Oct. 31, 2026 Deportivo Alavés (H) La Liga Nov. 3, 2026 Aston Villa (H) Champions League Nov. 8, 2026 Atlético Madrid (A) La Liga Nov. 22, 2026 Villarreal (H) La Liga

Who Can Replace Dani Olmo For Barcelona?

Fermín López should get the bulk of Dani Olmo’s minutes. | Pedro Salado/Getty Images

With Olmo on the sidelines, López should get an extended run of games starting as the attacking midfielder in Flick’s preferred 4-2-3-1 formation. The Spaniard has competed with Olmo for the starting job at the position over the past two years, with Flick often riding with the hot-hand.

However, given how exposed Barcelona looked out of possession against PSG, with their midfield double-pivot unable to contain the Parisians in transition, Flick could be tempted to tweak his set-up to a more traditional 4-3-3.

Pedri and Rodri have been the most utilized midfield pairing, but now that Frenkie de Jong is back from injury, the German boss could deploy a midfield trio, especially against the high-caliber opponents the Catalans will face in the coming weeks.

If Flick wants to stick to his 4-2-3-1 formation, another option could be to start Lamine Yamal in the No. 10 role. The teenager has operated more centrally than ever early in the season, and Flick might test him at a new position with Olmo sidelined, opening the door for Karim Adeyemi or even López to get minutes on the right wing.

Regardless of what Flick decides, Olmo’s injury is significant given he was coming off some of his best minutes of the season and bagging his first goal of the term. Plus, Barcelona’s attacking depth could be tested during a busy period.

Olmo joins Eric García and Roony Bardghji in the treatment room, with Barcelona hoping Jules Koundé can return for El Clásico after suffering a minor injury that sidelined him against PSG.