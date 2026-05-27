Barcelona’s Joao Pedro Pursuit Leaves Chelsea Scrambling to Respond

Barcelona’s pursuit of a long-term successor for Robert Lewandowski led them to Chelsea striker João Pedro, but the Blues reportedly have “every intention” of keeping the Brazilian at Stamford Bridge for the foreseeable future.

The Catalans bid an emotional farewell to Lewandowski on the final matchday of the season, paying tribute to the Pole who scored 120 goals in four seasons at Barcelona. The club opted not to offer the 37-year-old a new contract and instead is scouring the market for a younger No. 9 to lead the line for years to come.

Pedro was one of the options linked to the defending Spanish champions, and a recent stay in England for Barcelona sporting director Deco only fueled speculation. Except the trip seemingly proved fruitless.

Fabrizio Romano reports Chelsea’s stance remains firm: The Blues “want to keep” Pedro. The club views the 24-year-old as an “important part of the project” and “have every intention” of keeping him in a blue shirt.

Barcelona could continue their pursuit, but it will be “difficult” for the Spanish outfit to acquire his signature.

Why Chelsea Must Hold onto Pedro

João Pedro was Chelsea’s Player of the Season. | Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

A potential transfer to Barcelona is no doubt appealing to Pedro. The Catalans have won five trophies in the last two years, headlined by back-to-back La Liga titles.

Hansi Flick’s side is also oozing with young talent, including teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. Any striker would be keen to play alongside with the winger, especially when a starting job would be all but guaranteed considering Lewandowski’s departure.

Compared to the turmoil that unfolded at Stamford Bridge this season, Catalonia is a dream destination on paper. After all, Chelsea finished 10th in the Premier League, failed to qualify for any European competition and welcomed their third permanent manager in the last year in Xabi Alonso, all while fans raged against BlueCo.

But Pedro was one of the lone bright spots in 2025–26. The Brazil international led the team with 20 goals across all competitions and was named Chelsea Player of the Season. The Blues cannot afford to lose a striker who is only just scratching the surface of his potential. After all, imagine the production he could have if he has a better supporting cast.

Potential Pedro Alternatives for Barcelona

Julián Alvarez is the ideal candidate to lead Barcelona’s line. | Isosport/MB Media/Getty Images

Now that it looks like Pedro is likely off the table, Barcelona must focus their efforts elsewhere. The easiest—and cheapest—option would be handing the keys of the attack to Ferran Torres. The Spaniard bagged a career-high 21 goals this season and impressed enough to take Lewandowski’s starting job for most of the campaign.

Except Torres also had spells of complete anonymity that raised questions of whether he is the right choice to permanently lead the line, especially when Barcelona’s goal remains to win the Champions League, a feat they have not managed since 2015.

It goes without saying that Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez remains the ideal transfer, but his price tag, thought to be upwards of €110 million ($116.5 million), is a major barrier for a club still riddled with financial limitations.

Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush is a more attainable option. The Egyptian’s move to the Etihad hasn’t exactly worked in his favor, and with Pep Guardiola gone, he could be in the market for a fresh start at a club that will offer him the starting job he will never have at City as long as Erling Haaland exists.

Yet the search might be over before the summer transfer window even opens. Recent reports claim Newcastle United standout Anthony Gordon is the frontrunner to secure what would be a head-turning move to Barcelona, where he would either push Raphinha into a more central role to start on the left wing or continue his gradual transition to striker.

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