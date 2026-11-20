Barcelona have agreed to a contract extension with breakout star Xavi Espart that ties the La Masia gem to the club until the summer of 2030.

Espart’s renewal has been in the works for over a month given his simply outstanding start to the season that saw him become a starter under Hansi Flick in only his first full season as a member of Barcelona’s first team.

On Friday, Barcelona held an event at the Camp Nou to officially announce that the 19-year-old has put pen to paper and will remain in Catalonia for the foreseeable future.

“It’s a dream I’ve been working towards for many years,” Espart said on Friday. “Especially being able to see my family, how proud they are, how happy they are. And above all, for me, it’s a dream and also a goal to keep growing and improving.”

Xavi Espart’s Meteoric Rise With Barcelona

Xavi Espart played his way to a prominent role to start the season. | David Aliaga/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Espart is the latest on a long list of La Masia success stories. The Catalonia native joined Barcelona’s academy in 2015 and consistently rose up La Masia’s ranks until he reached the first team.

Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí redefined expectations around Barça’s young talents when they made their debuts and became crucial first-team starters at just 16 years old. Like Yamal and Cubarsí, Espart is also part of Barcelona’s prestigious 2007 generation that also includes Marc Bernal. It might’ve taken him a little while longer, but Espart’s breakout this season has been just as exciting.

The midfielder by formation made his professional debut at right back last March during the first-leg of the Champions League round of 16 tie against Newcastle United. He went on to feature in five games during 2025–26 as Barcelona defended their La Liga title.

The boy who had a dream. 💭 pic.twitter.com/ZCsUv0bNmx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 20, 2026

But Espart fully announced his arrival as soon as the 2026–27 season started. The teenager started nine of Barça’s first 13 games this season and was exceptional as a fullback, firmly challenging established players such as Alejandro Balde and João Cancelo for the starting job. He also bagged the first two goals of his professional career, including a brilliant strike away against European champions Paris Saint-Germain.

In the past, Flick has compared him to Germany legend Phillip Lahm, and although there’s still a long way before Espart reaches that level, it’s hard not to see the similarities.

Espart has been sidelined since suffering an ankle injury in El Clásico back in October, and he’s expected to be sidelined until the twilight of 2026. Still, through 15 career Barça games, he’s shown more than enough to merit his contract renewal.

Xavi Espart Has One Clear Barcelona Objective

Xavi Espart signed an extension with “the club of his life.” | Javier Borrego/Europa Press/Getty Images

A wide-smiled Espart spoke to the media during his contract renewal event, and in his landmark day, he confessed that it is his dream and main objective to enjoy sustained success at Barcelona, the only club he wants to play for during his career.

“I’ve always dreamt about Barça,” Espart said. “I’m a Culer, I’ve gone to the stadium and played here since I was a kid. This day was an objective, but it’s true, it’s still hard to believe. At home I have the shirt from my debut framed and now I’ll add the one from my renewal.

“It’s true that making it [to the first team] is very hard, but lasting is also very difficult. My dream and objective is to complete my career at Barça, the club of my life.”

But looking ahead to more immediate goals, Espart knows that Barcelona are obligated to compete for every title, but he’s also aware there’s one specific trophy he and everyone at the club—from supporters to players—want more than anything.

“I think that at Barça we aspire to win every title,” Espart said. “But it’s true that the Champions League is a title that, for us and for Culers, is very desired and we want to win it.”

Espart is expected to be fully fit come the climax of the campaign, when Barcelona will look to put an end to an 11-year-drought without lifting the most prestigious club trophy in Europe.