Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club: La Liga

Barcelona welcome Athletic Club to the Camp Nou for their 2026–27 home opener looking to collect consecutive wins to start the term on Thursday night.

The Catalans picked up right where they left off a season ago and defeated Elche 5–0 at the weekend to begin their title defense on the right foot. Even without fielding their strongest lineup, Barcelona were ruthless and showed off their championship credentials, putting the rest of La Liga on notice.

Hansi Flick clearly managed some of his regular starters who had little to no preseason coming back from World Cup duty. But with a few more days of training and injuries piling up—Gavi the latest to join the infirmary room—Flick could field an XI that looks more like Barça at full strength.

The most exciting possibility? Flick teased that Rodri could make his Barcelona debut against Athletic Club.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club

Flick could make three changes to the XI that started against Elche. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—La Liga’s 2025–26 Zamora Trophy winner collected his first sheet of the term against Elche and will be eager to make it two in Barça’s home opener.

RB: Eric García—Fully locked as Barcelona’s starting right back ahead of Jules Koundé, García is looking to build on the best season of his career with an even more impressive 2026–27.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—The best young player of the 2026 World Cup will look to translate his form to the club level when he makes his season debut. He’s the frontrunner for the Kopa Trophy winner.

CB: Gerard Martín—Barcelona opting against signing a center back this summer speaks to the trust Flick has in the former fullback Martín. At this point, he looks set to be Cubarsí’s primary partner this season.

LB: Xavi Espart—The natural right back impressed massively in preseason and was superb playing at left back in Barça’s season opener. João Cancelo is still getting up to speed after a lengthy transfer saga and Alejandro Balde’s tense situation could see Espart repeat in the XI on Thursday night.

CM: Marc Bernal—The teenager has all the tools to become an all-around world class midfielder and, until Rodri is fully fit, he’ll continue to operate as Barça’s anchor.

CM: Pedri—Following an underwhelming World Cup, Pedri flashed his best version during his 45-minute cameo against Elche, which was highlighted by a sensational pass to start the action of Barça’s fifth. Perhaps all he needed to rediscover his best was that platinum blonde look.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Something is definitely off with Yamal, who’s yet to return to the level he performed at prior to tearing his hamstring in April. Still, Flick is confident in the teenager’s ability to bounce back after a rather poor season debut.

AM: Fermín López—López responded from the heartbreak of missing the World Cup through injury with a brace in his season debut. Dani Olmo was sensational for Spain this summer, but it will be hard for him to crack the XI with López continuing his consistent ascent.

LW: Raphinha—The 2024–25 version of Raphinha returned against Elche. Barcelona’s captain continues to be tremendously productive, and if he overcomes the injury problems that plagued him a season ago, he’ll have a strong chance to replicate his Ballon d’Or worthy first term under Flick.

ST: Anthony Gordon—The England international celebrated his official Barça debut by collecting two assists in the first five minutes of his cameo. His ability to stretch defenses playing as a false nine already delivered results, and he could do it from the start against Athletic Club.