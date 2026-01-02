Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol: All Hands on Deck for Catalan Derby
Barcelona open 2026 with a short trip across town to take on city rivals Espanyol on Saturday night, looking to continue their brilliant domestic run in the first Catalan derby of the season.
Hansi Flick’s side completed an undefeated December and have won eight straight in La Liga to enter the new year four points clear of Real Madrid in the title race. After a shaky start of the term, Barcelona are slowly starting to reach their full potential.
Leaving behind injury issues that plagued the squad has been a key reason for the defending Spanish champions’ resurgence. Ahead of their 2026 debut, Pedri and Jules Koundé are available after both recovering from minor ailments that compromised them towards the end of the year.
The Catalans are as healthy as they’ve been all season, welcomed news for Flick who will have plenty of options to call upon in an effort to defeat an impressive Espanyol side that, after narrowly avoiding relegation last term, currently sit fifth in the standings.
Here’s how Barcelona could line up when they visit the RCDE Stadium.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Espanyol (4-2-3-1)
GK: Joan García—Barcelona’s signing of the season will likely experience a hostile welcome as he returns to face his boyhood club for the first time.
RB: Jules Koundé—Koundé has upped his level significantly as of late after a poor start to the term. He left the pitch with a fitness issue last time out, but he’s since made sure to confirm he’s fully fit.
CB: Pau Cubarsí—The teenager has looked more comfortable recently playing exclusively as the team’s right center back and his place in the XI is guaranteed.
CB: Gerard Martín—Although Barcelona could explore center back options during the January transfer window, Martín has emerged over the past two months as a more than serviceable alternative.
LB: Alejandro Balde—The tireless left back has been quietly great this season, especially since the return of his partner in crime Raphinha, who grants him even more freedom down the left flank.
DM: Eric García—No Barcelona player has accumulated more minutes this term than García. It seems Flick has developed an infatuation with the versatile Spaniard and lately he’s become the balancing anchor of the Blaugrana midfield.
CM: Pedri—Pedri is back in the lineup after he missed the final game of 2025 vs. Villarreal. His ability to find space where no one else sees it will be pivotal against what is expected to be a very defensive-minded Espanyol side.
AM: Fermín López—The La Masia graduate hasn’t been able to be as influential as he was earlier in the term since he returned from injury in early December. Still, he’ll get a chance to start and will look to impress with Dani Olmo expected to be back from injury soon.
RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal scored Barcelona’s title-clinching goal the last time they visited the RCDE Stadium and he’ll be looking to replicate that masterpiece on Saturday night.
ST: Ferran Torres—Recent evidence suggests Torres has overtaken Robert Lewandowski as Barcelona’s starting striker at this point of the season. Only Kylian Mbappé has more goals than him in La Liga this season.
LW: Raphinha—Barcelona have improved leaps and bounds since the the prolific Brazilian returned from injury. His directness, tireless pressing and leadership qualities appear to be contagious, galvanizing the entire team whenever he’s on the pitch.