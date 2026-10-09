Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe: Flick Chooses Raphinha Stand-In

Barcelona are aiming to extend their perfect start to the campaign when facing Getafe in La Liga on their return from the extended international period.

La Blaugrana have been in blistering form this season as they’ve soared to the summit of Spain’s top flight, winning all seven of their domestic matches courtesy of some frightening attacking performances. While their momentum was halted by the break, they’re expected to secure another handsome victory at Camp Nou this Saturday.

Hansi Flick does have some dilemmas to overcome, however, with several important first-choice options forced to withdraw from their international teams with injury issues. The Barça boss will also have one eye on next Tuesday’s awkward away day at Galatasaray in the Champions League.

Here’s how the Catalan giants could line up against Getafe.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Getafe

GK: Joan García—The goalkeeper missed the Sevilla victory and international break through injury, but he’s expected to return in between the posts this weekend. He hasn’t lost a competitive match he’s played in since April.

RB: Jules Koundé—Flick will be reluctant to take any risks with Eric García, who withdrew from the Spain squad prematurely with discomfort in his knee. As a result, Koundé could make his second La Liga start of the season.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí is on an impressive run, winning his last 16 matches for club and country. The youngster racked up three triumphs with Spain in the UEFA Nations League against England and Croatia (twice).

CB: Gerard Martín—With the injury-prone Andreas Christensen having suffered another setback, Martín is expected to partner Cubarsí against a Getafe team who have scored just four times in seven La Liga games.

LB: Xavi Espart—Fresh from signing a contract extension until 2030, Espart might be handed another opportunity to impress Flick. The versatile 19-year-old has been excellent when called upon this term.

CM: Rodri—The midfielder might have to field some awkward questions about his former club Manchester City in the coming weeks after they were found guilty of breaching Premier League financial rules. That’s unlikely to impact his super consistent performances on the field, though.

Pick Your Barcelona XI!

CM: Pedri—Pedri will line up alongside his fellow countryman in the engine room and his sharp playmaking skills will prove essential to unlocking a deep-lying Getafe defense.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal is in truly devastating form for club and country. The sorcerous left winger has now provided a goal or assist in nine of his last 10 matches across all competitions, during which time he’s registered 19 goal involvements.

AM: Fermín López—With López fresher than Spain teammate Dani Olmo after being used sparingly by Luis de la Fuente, he might be selected to start the Getafe match in the No. 10 position. He already has six goal contributions in as many league appearances this term.

LW: Anthony Gordon—The speedy winger has made an electric start to life in Catalonia and the confidence was oozing when he donned an England jersey over the break. Gordon scored in each of his three appearances, including against Spain.

ST: Gabriel Jesus—With matches coming thick and fast during October, Flick will be determined to ease the in-form Raphinha back into action after his injury scare with Brazil. Therefore, his compatriot Jesus is set to earn a first start for his new employers against Getafe.