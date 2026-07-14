‘Very Excited’—Barcelona President Confirms New Signing Imminent

“Deco handled the signing very well,” said Barcelona president Joan Laporta as he confirmed the club’s imminent acquisition of Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi.

Barcelona moved incredibly quickly in pursuit of Adeyemi, with news of their interest quickly followed by reports of an agreement worth an initial $25.1 million (€22 million) and a further $8 million (€7 million) in add-ons.

“We are very excited about Adeyemi,” Laporta added. “We’ve liked him for a while. He’s dangerous and fast.”

Adeyemi is set to become the second attacking recruit at Barcelona this summer following the big-money signing of Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, and he may not be the last as the La Liga champions remain in pursuit of Atlético Madrid forward Julián Alvarez.

Laporta: Barcelona’s Alvarez Offer Not Unlimited

Julián Alvarez is the dream target for Barcelona. | Manu Reino/DeFodi Images/Getty Images

This summer has already offered up a handful of big sagas, with Alvarez the headline act so far. Barcelona have seen an offer of $114 million (€100 million) knocked back, while Real Madrid failed to strike a deal at $171 million (€150 million).

Real Madrid’s interest in Alvarez appeared to fade as quickly as it surfaced, but Barcelona remain keen and Laporta confirmed the money is still there on the table if Atlético decide to cash in on a player that has already publicly communicated a desire to leave.

“Regarding the signing of Julián, obviously we’re not going to be dancing to anyone’s tune,” Laporta vowed. “We’ll set the pace.

“We’ve made an offer that isn’t unlimited, and we’ll announce when the time comes how long the offer remains valid. The offer was made with the intention of signing the player that the sporting director and the coach like. I think he’s a fantastic player; we’re maintaining a substantial offer, but it won't be an unlimited one.

“I think Julián is a fantastic player, and we’re maintaining the offer despite it being a very significant sum, but its validity isn’t unlimited.

“I was speaking with Miguel Ángel Gil [Atlético CEO], as always, we spoke very clearly and amicably, and I understand we have a very good relationship with them. There was some initial confusion regarding the offer we made, which I clarified. I understand; we haven’t pressured them further.

“I simply told them that once they have an alternative, this offer remains valid, and it hasn’t evolved beyond that point.”

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