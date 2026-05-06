‘My Idea Is’—Barcelona, Real Madrid Target Gives Verdict on Growing Transfer Links

Jon Martín has become one of the most coveted young defenders in Spain, and although he’s been firmly placed on both Real Madrid’s and Barcelona’s radar, the center back insists he’s focused on Real Sociedad.

It’s been a breakout season for 20-year-old center back, who’s become an undisputed starter for Real Sociedad under Pellegrino Matarazzo and was one of the heroes of the side’s 2025–26 Copa del Rey title run.

Given his age and obvious potential, the two biggest teams in Spain have started to circle, but the young defender gave a lengthy interview to AS where he gave an honest response regarding the links to Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Jon Martín plays with a maturity beyond his tender age. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

“It’s impossible not to hear of it [the transfer links] because everyone is commenting on it,” Martín admitted. “Whether you like it or not you hear about it, even my friends tell me about it because they’re out there all day looking at things. Somehow it reaches you but I’m focused on working for La Real.

“In the end, many things are said, but I don’t really know anything and I’m not worried about it. My idea is what I’ve already said, to focus on Real Sociedad.”

When asked if Sociedad fans could be relaxed regarding his future, Martín simply said: ”Totally.”

Real Sociedad Will Demand Hefty Price for Jon Martín

Jon Martín is seen as a future Spain international. | Cesar Ortiz Gonzalez/Soccrates/Getty Images

Both Barcelona and Real Madrid are expected to explore the market for a center back this summer. The Catalans never replaced Íñigo Martínez and are looking for Pau Cubarsí’s partner of the future; meanwhile, Real Madrid have been decimated by injuries at the position in recent years and both David Alaba and Antonio Rüdiger are out of a contract this summer and aren’t getting any younger.

But Martín’s desire to stay put at Real Sociedad is a sentiment the club also shares. Back in October, Martín inked a contract renewal tying him to the Basque club until 2031 in what was his second contract extension of 2025 after he signed a renewal when he turned 18 in April.

A $70.3 million (€60 million) release clause was included in Martín’s contract, a considerable sum for a player that’s registered less than a full season of appearances in La Liga across his career.

Aside from the significant sum it would take to trigger the release clause—at least for La Liga teams—Martín has no doubts as to how he wants his future to look.

“It’s clear to me,” Martín said. “I want to be here [Real Sociedad] for as long as possible. I want to be here, in my home, because it’s the place that’s given me everything.

“I’m very relaxed, and hopefully I can stay here for many years and win many trophies like the Copa del Rey.”

READ THE LATEST LA LIGA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC